Ogopogos, Browns battle to draw

The top of the table showdown between Vernon Turn-Key Controls Ogopogos and Kelowna Brown Benefits ended leaving more questions than answers as the undefeated teams battled to a thrilling 1-1 draw Monday night in Vernon.

The Capri Insurance Men’s 45+ Soccer League clash featured World Cup-like pace and fancy footwork with the heavyweights having to wait an extra 15 minutes for the kickoff due to the late arrival of a head referee.

Kelly Sherman opened the scoring for Kelowna at seven minutes when he sweetly converted a penalty past a diving Mike Moorlag after being fouled in the box. Turn-Key thought the play was offside after Browns’ keeper Gord Regan smashed a goal kick over centre to a wide open Sherman at the outside of the 18 for a clear breakaway. Speedy defender Damian Adams rushed back to stop Sherman but was called for the foul as Sherman fell as he shot.

Moorlag provided a series of outstanding saves, including denying Sherman on two breakaways and an amazing fingertip save on a Tim Goward corker free kick from the left flank that was labelled for the top corner. Goward riverdanced into the Pogo zone multiple times, getting nipped at the heels once without a call. Goward booted the ball skyward at the end of one play in frustration.

The game kept going back and forth into the second half and Regan made his own set of great saves but a defensive miscue gave Turn-Key a two-on-one and Ruben Cervantes fed striker John Orton, who connected from close range.

The midfield battle raged on until the final whistle with both teams having Grade A chances to score.

Cervantes enjoyed another breakaway down his wing and sent a beautiful, low cross to Bobby Zalcik, who just missed on a post to post shot along the goal line. Bryan Schenker also just missed on a couple of his attempts late in the half.

“We were happy with the result,” said veteran Ogopogo fullback Kerry Zubot. “We had some guys in the unfamiliar spots because we were missing a few key players, some playing only some of the game with an injury. Key defenders Damian Adams and Jason Beck played five-star games.”

Turn-Key holds on to the penthouse at 9-0-1, one point ahead of Browns (8-0-3).

Meanwhile, Vernon Bosman Accounting finally posted their first win, shading Kelowna R&B Rented Mules 2-1 at Rutland Sportsfield.

The Accountants (1-7-1) kicked off with one man short, getting their Salmon Arm imports 10 minutes later.

Nigel Clack of the Shuswap produced the opener after winger Mike Barrajon made a great play on the right side and fed Mike Gilman, who crossed it to Clack.

Just 10 minutes later, Bosman extended the lead as forward Kerry Correia was taken down in the box and converted with a nice, clean. low shot. Another penalty kick was awarded but was stopped by the Mules’ keeper.

The Mules (1-10) answered on a breakaway after some slipping and tripping within the Bosman defence. The second half was again dominated by Bosman without any finish. The Old Milwaukee Man of the Match or Bosman was fullback Quentin Bruns, who worked very hard defensively and also created some offensive chances as well.

Brandt’s Creek Pub of Kelowna brushed back Mabui Sushi 3-2 at Parkinson Field #9 in Kelowna.

The Pubbers started with nine players but contained Mabui until a full complement was on the field. Mabui struck first with a fine diving header.

Brandt’s then got to grips and great work from wing wizard Glenn McCrae led to a cross and a back-post header from Mal Nordine to tie things. Mabui were awarded a penalty for a handball, but Colin Bennett pulled off a great one-handed save to keep things level at the break.

The second 45 began like the majority of the first with Brandt’s on top but not taking advantage of the multitude of chances. Bennett had to be sharp and brave again to save at the feet of a Mabui striker. Finally, the Brandt’s pressure paid off with Brad Grainge finishing off a fine move with a low shot placed into the corner.

Injuries then played a part again as two Pubbers had to leave the field reducing Brandt’s to 10 players for the last 15 minutes. As Mabui tried to take advantage of their extra man, Nordine capitalized on a mix up in the Mabui defence and coolly stroked the ball into an empty need from 30 yards.

Just to keep things interesting, Mabui (2-8-1) notched a second with a few minutes remaining, but Brandt’s (3-7) kept cool heads and played the game out to seal the win.