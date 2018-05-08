Ogopogos dust off Cleaners in men’s soccer

Turn-Key Controls Ogopogos of Vernon dusted off Mission Cleaners of Kelowna 3-1 in Capri Insurance Men’s 45+ Soccer League play Monday night at City Park.

Johnny Orton, Henry Czerwonka, Bryan Schenker supplied goals for Turn-Key, who improved to 3-0 and vaulted all alone into third place.

Orton pocketed his fourth of the season with a nice chip shot that went of the inside of the post in the final minutes of the first half.

Czerwonka was fed a nice ball from a free kick that he bounced off his chest, dropped to his foot and flicked it over the sprawling Mission keeper.

Schenker came up the middle and put an awesome placed ball past the keeper later into the second half.

The visiting Pogos were in total control, not letting anything past them and orchestrating well together up the field with short passes. The Kal Sports Bar Player of the Game for Turn-Key was Damien Adams who anchored the back four with Jason Beck, Mike Adams, Mark Budgen, Rick Danyluk and Geoff Straight. The Cleaners fell to 3-1.

Bosman Accounting of Vernon is making a plea for goal-line technology after they had two tallies waved off in a 3-2 loss to Mabui (formerly RPM Auto) at MacDonald Park.

Gerard Geelkerken and Mike Daly thought they had rung up good goals, but the officiating crew decided the balls had not crossed the goal line.

Mike Gilman surprised the RPM keeper with a 30-yarder to give Bosman the lead. Mabui replied with a goal in the first half and another one in the second half.

Striker Mike Grace levelled the score with another great shot from long distance. Both teams had multiple chances and shots on goal, but RPM won in the final minutes with a header that just went under the crossbar. Keeper Yogi Kongsdorff was Bosman’s Red Robin Man of the Match with countless stops.

Brown Benefits of Kelowna and host Penticton United stayed at the top of the table by drawing 2-2 at Kings Park.