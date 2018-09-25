Ogopogos to battle Browns in final

FILE — Turn-Key Controls Ogopogos’ striker Mark Wasylyk is denied by Brandt’s Creek Pub keeper Andy Miller in Capri CMW Insurance Men’s 45+ Soccer League play Monday night at Marshall Field #1. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

They tied twice in thrilling regular-season CapriCMW Insurance Men’s 45+ Soccer League action and were separated by just four points in the final standings.

Vernon Turn-Key Controls Ogopogos and Kelowna Brown Benefits will have to declare a winner in round three as they meet in Sunday’s final at Mission Sportsfield #14 at 3 p.m.

The Pogos shelled Soccer United of Kelowna 4-0, while Browns bounced Penticton United on semifinal Monday night.

Turn-Key came out flying at Marshall Field #2 with some glorious opportunities that were stoned cold by outstanding Soccer United keeper Chris Turbitt. He made diving saves, toe saves and more until midway through the half when Jeff Nice finally kneed in a pass off a ping-pong play in the 18-yard box.

John Orton of the Pogos scored next on a penalty kick with a hard, firm shot, resulting from a handball on the goal line.

Geoff Straight gave Turn-Key a comfortable 3-0 lead in the second half with a blast to the corner. Nice completed the offence with a double pump rebound on a speedy run in past just about everyone. Keeper Mike Moorlag earned the clean sheet as the last Turn-Key defender slipped on the wet grass for a couple of breakaways. Moorlag also saved a few late point-blank shots.

Penticton started brightly and was unfortunate to have a goal disallowed for offside in the opening minutes at Beasley Park.

The Browns worked their way back into the game and Tim Austen scored on a breakaway from a Grant Campbell pass. Lionel Hoffman doubled the lead when he broke through the defence and slid a shot past the keeper.

Zeke Pescada of United worked a yard of space for himself and curled a beautiful shot top corner. After the break, Austen continued to menace the Penticton back line and he intercepted a pass and broke in alone to restore the two-goal lead. Some nifty passing resulted in a tap-in goal by Rob Janke for the final goal.