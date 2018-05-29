Ogopogos wipe out Pubbers

Capri Insurance Men’s 45+ Soccer League roundup

Stingy defence and balanced offence are powering Vernon Turn-Key Controls Ogopogos in the Capri Insurance Men’s 45+ Soccer League.

Turn-Key ran their record to 5-0 by brushing back host Brandt’s Creek Pub of Kelowna 3-0 Monday night at Parkinson Field #16.

Graeme McGee, Duane Dennis and Bryan Schenker provided the goals in front of Bobby Zalcik, who only had a few touches subbing for regular keeper Mike Moorlag.

McGee, playing fullback, had a ball bounce to him 30 yards out and blasted a beauty top shelf to jumpstart the Pogos’ scoring.

Duane Dennis picked up a loose ball inside the 18, made a nifty deke and buried the insurance tally. Schenker completed the attack after a nice touch feed from speedy Ian Bos, who juked past a few defenders and hit Volker Otto, who was facing the wrong way and back-passed to a waiting Schenker in the sweet spot.

McGee and fellow defenders Damien Adams, Rick Danyluk and Jason Beck were stellar. The Pubbers dipped to 1-5.

Bosman Accounting of Vernon fell 4-2 to Kelowna Mind Smart United at Marshall Field #5.

United (4-1-1) took advantage of a wicked wind and used their speed to get behind the Bosman back four and scored four times in the first half. Keeper Sid Sidhu had no chance on the snipes.

Towering striker Henk Bosman buried a pair of second-half penalty kicks, one given when he was pulled down and the second when Mike Daly was fouled. Bosman just missed a third goal on a header following a corner by Dave Howes.

Dan Ondzik took the gloves from Sidhu for the final 45. Bosman is 0-4-1.

In other games, it was: Tree Brewing 4 Real JVL 0; Brown Benefits 6 R&B Rented Mules 2; Soccer United 2 Mabui Sushi 1.

