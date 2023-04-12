Oilers drill Hornets in Vernon Rec Hockey League clincher

Brentwell Construction Oilers down Hornets 6-2 in deciding game of Scott Hetherington Cup final

The Brentwell Construction Oilers gather around the Scott Hetherington Cup after a 6-2 win over the Hornets in the third and deciding game of the Vernon recreation hockey league championship series. (Contributed) The Brentwell Construction Oilers gather around the Scott Hetherington Cup after a 6-2 win over the Hornets in the third and deciding game of the Vernon Recreation Hockey League championship series. (Contributed)

KEVIN MITCHELL

FOR THE MORNING STAR

Matt Brenton pocketed 2+3 as the Brentwell Construction Oilers stopped the Hornets 6-2 in Game 3 of the best-of-three Scott Hetherington Cup series Sunday night, April 2, at Kal Tire Place North.

Both teams finished at 25-3 atop the regular season in the seven-team Vernon Rec Hockey League.

Bryce Perpelitz exploded for five goals as the Oilers took the opener 10-5. The Hornets, sparked by former Kelowna Rockets captain and American Hockey Leaguer Lucas Bloodoff, squared the series 4-1.

Perpelitz, Jake Stuchberry, Riley Weatherhead and Ryan Paulson contributed singles for the Oilers in Game 2. Captain Vernon Miskosky collected two assists in front of Jaydon Campbell.

Campbell kicked out 21 shots in Game 3 with Aaron Brandolini turning aside 13 shots for the Hornets.

The Oilers lost last year’s playoff final to the R.E. Postill & Sons Orphans and knocked out the Hornets two years ago.

The rest of the Oilers roster: Jared Seutter, Jarrett Campbell, Steve Ensing, Justin Mitchell, Lucas Mitchell, Logan Schockley, Ethan Brassard.

The rest of the Hornets roster: Brandon Anderson, Ryan Black, Al Burnett, Scott DeJong, Dean Fell, Blair Fernley, Justin Horochuk, Steve Kuhn, Dwight Leaf, Jeremie Perron, Mike Mason, Peter Noble.

Hetherington was a popular referee and rec hockey winger who died from multiple heart attacks about 20 years ago.

READ MORE: Vernon Vipers eliminate West Kelowna Warriors

READ MORE: Spring snow helps Vernon ski hill extend season

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hockeyLocal SportsVernon