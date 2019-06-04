KPhoto: Tyra Skibington Facebook

Okanagan athletes ready for International Children’s Games in Russia

The Games start in July and local athletes are competing in 3 of 9 sports

Kelowna athletes ranging from 12 to 15 years old are ready to take their talents to the International Summer Games in Ufa, Russia this summer.

The Games kick off July 9, and Kelowna teams are competing in three of the nine sports with both boys and girls teams representing the Okanagan. This is the 14th time the Kelowna has sent teams to the Games.

“In the spirit of sportsmanship, friendship and cultural exchange, our local athletes will represent Kelowna well as they participate in competition and enjoy the many other unique events throughout the week,” said Doug Nicholas, City of Kelowna sport and event services manager.

Congratulations to our athletes and coaches who are making the trip to Ufa this July to participate.”

READ MORE: Longest drive competition zooms into Kelowna golf course

This will be the first time Kelowna has sent a boys’ soccer team and a girls shot-put team. Team Kelowna has athletes competing in other track events, as well as both boys and girls beach volleyball.

Fifteen athletes, four coaches and two city representatives will be wearing the City of Kelowna colours.

READ MORE: Okanagan College student soars after turbulent upbringing

The International Children’s Games is one of the largest multi-sport youth games in the world and is recognized by the International Olympic Committee.

More than 1,500 athletes compete in the Games.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Blues beat Bruins 4-2 to knot Stanley Cup Final at 2-2
Next story
Vernon and Penticton team up for Aussie rules tourney in Kelowna

Just Posted

Vernon and Penticton team up for Aussie rules tourney in Kelowna

Western Canada’s largest football tourney to draw hundreds

Health and Wellness Community Fair comes to Lake Country

The fair takes places June 9 at Beasley Park

Vernon man retrieves stolen wheels from homeless camp

A man with a shopping cart took the tires and rims off the Jeep in plain daylight

Garbage habituated bear euthanized in Armstrong

Three residents were handed violation tickets for not protecting their property from bears

A windy day in the Okanagan- Shuswap

Expect winds gusting up to 40 km/hr in the Okanagan on Tuesday

VIDEO: Trudeau accepts inquiry finding of genocide, but says focus must be on response

“Our focus is going to be … on the families, on the communities that have suffered such loss”

B.C.-trained doctor creates web portal to reduce stigma, provide care after abortions

Dr. Roopan Gill says woman need follow up, help processing

Opera Kelowna hosts free chorus rehearsal and reception

Mix and mingle with members before the Opera season begins later this month

Hergott: Assumptions surrounding small vehicle damage and injuries

Lawyer Paul Hergott discusses the the relationship between vehicle damage and injury in a crash

UBC Okanagan student earns MD and PhD at the same time

Alexander (Sandy) Wright is the first UBCO student to graduate from MD/PhD program

Peddling across Okanagan for a good cause

Over 45 cyclists in the third annual Paramedic Ride arrive in Penticton for lunch

B.C. forest companies get first test for new logging licence rules

Canfor, Interfor seek to transfer timber rights as Vavenby sawmill closes

An Okanagan man lied to RCMP for three years about his part in a 2014 killing

Steven Randy Pirko is charged with the second degree-murder of Christopher Ausman

B.C. driver gets 18 months for falling asleep and killing other driver in 2012

Crash resulted in death of Eileen Kleinfelder of Chilliwack

Most Read