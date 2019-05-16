Kelowna-based motorcycle app Tonit launched a new club feature on May 16. (Facebook photo)

Okanagan-based motorcycle app adds new club feature

The new Tonit feature helps club members communicate, promote events

Motorcycle app Tonit has added a new feature for clubs, Kelowna-based social platform annouced recently.

The feature helps club owners and riders communicate with each other, plan club events such as group rides, as well as promote their clubs, a company release said.

The app, which was launched in November 2018, also allows riders to share bike-related content, such as maintenance tips and tricks, and map and track their riding experiences.

📢 Time to get CLUBBIN' with Tonit! We are excited to introduce a whole new way to love your motorcycle lifestyle in the Tonit community! 🔥 Tonit Clubs will offer you a more organized way to meet new riders and enjoy our motorcycle community, in an environment that promotes even closer connections with others who share your passion for riding. 🏍️🏍️💨 🤘 Here's why the Clubs feature is great for the community, both individuals and club owners looking to improve their existing network of bikers: – Create a new riding club in your area, or join an existing one (or six)! – Grow your membership – riders can easily find your club in Tonit – Better member screening – view rider's profiles in-app – Promote your events to a dedicated, fast growing community of riders – Stronger club engagement and added value to the group through Tonit . 👉Get the download link in bio!

“Tonit lives for the thrill of the ride and aims to match the passion of every motorcyclist with the passion put into every aspect of the product,” said Jason Lotoski, founder and CEO.

“Our new Club Feature is another step towards realizing our mission of fostering community among passionate riders.”

Tonit can be downloaded for free on Google Play or the Apple App Store.

