Okanagan basketball team wins silver at International Children’s Games in Jerusalem

Armstrong’s Mitch Goodwin (back, right), a former player with the UBC Okanagan Heat, coached Team Kelowna to the silver medal in girl’s basketball at the International Children’s Games in Jerusalem July 29-Aug. 3. The Kelowna squad took on teams from Israel and Kenya. (Photo submitted)

Armstrong’s Mitch Goodwin, a former player with the UBC Okanagan Heat, coached Team Kelowna to the silver medal in girl’s basketball at the International Children’s Games in Jerusalem July 29-Aug. 3.

The Kelowna squad took on teams from Israel and Kenya.

The ICG was founded in 1968, by Slovenian sports instructor Metod Klemenc, who was seeking to promote peace and friendship. And he found that sport was the answers of his ideal.

The Games bring together youth aged 12-15 from different countries to compete in a variety of sports, to enable youth to meet and develop friendship and then deeply understand each other’s culture.

