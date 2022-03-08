Okanagan College Coyotes women’s basketball win PACWEST, off to nationals

The nationals take place from March 25-27 in Nanaimo

The Okanagan College Coyotes women’s basketball team are champions.

On Saturday night, they won the PACWEST championship for the first time in their history. They beat the Vancouver Island University (VIU) Mariners 79-74. Down by two points at halftime, the Coyotes mounted a comeback to win gold.

Jordan Kemper led the way for the Coyotes with 20 points, while Devon Felt added 17 of her own off the bench, including four three-pointers. Five players had double-digit points. As a team, they shot 48.8% on three-pointers in the game.

Kemper was named the playoff MVP, while Felt and Natasha Alfonso were named to the tournament all-star team.

VIU went into the playoffs with an undefeated regular season (18-0) while Okanagan College was the number three seed. They finished the regular season with a record of 10-6.

With the win, the Coyotes advance to the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) women’s national championship. The eight-team tournament takes place in Nanaimo, B.C. from March 25-27. The Coyotes will match up against VIU again as they are also in the national championship as the tournament hosts.

The tournament features the five conference champions, two wildcards and the host team.

