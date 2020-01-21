Kelowna curlers Elsie Everest and Adam Cseke have booked their tickets to the BC Mixed Double Championships. (Contributed)

Okanagan curlers book ticket to BC Mixed Doubles Championships

Kelowna’s Elsie Everst and Adam Cseke look to advance to national stage

Two Okanagan curlers will be going up against the province’s best after locking in a spot at the 2020 BC Mixed Doubles Curling Championships.

Elsie Everest and Adam Cseke curled to a championship berth last weekend and as Team Kelowna will be one of 16 teams from across B.C. who booked tickets to the bonspiel at the Hope Curling Club next month.

Teams from Vancouver, Victoria, Prince George and more will hope to play their best games as the winner of the event will advance to represent Team BC at the national championships later this year.

“We look forward to welcoming all the teams to Hope Curling Club. This will be a fun, social event with some great competition,” said Jessica McWilliams from the Hope Curling Club.

READ MORE: Kelowna rink crowned champion at 2020 blind curling provincials

READ MORE: Kelowna secondary basketballer nominated for Canada-wide All Canadian Games

The fast-paced variant of curling features one male and one female curler and has only eight ends (as opposed to the usual 10). Mixed doubles curling debuted at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics where Team Canada won gold, and it will be played once again at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.

Kelowna’s Everest and Cseke will take on the province’s best starting Feb. 25.

