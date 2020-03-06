Okanagan female Midget A hockey team finishes in first place

At least two players now committed to U.S. post secondary schools for hockey

The PMHA Female Midget A team had a strong season finishing the year in first place.

This team of young women had players from all over the Okanagan, from Vernon to Osoyoos to Princeton, including five from Summerland.

READ ALSO: Summerland transgender female follows her passion for hockey

READ ALSO: Posse sweeps playoff series with four straight wins

The Summerland players are Leigha Herman, Asha Cave, Amy Berekoff, Sydney St. Hilaire and Rowan Knowles.

Although the team lost the final playoff game seeking the OMAHA berth in the Provincials on the weekend, their season was a success. At least two players have now been committed to U.S. post secondary schools for hockey.

Eight players finished their minor hockey careers with us and the coaching staff of Gus Cave, Glen Herman and Dan St. Hilaire, all from Summerland, congratulate them on their finish.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hockey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
North Okanagan Knights playoffs end with overtime loss

Just Posted

Vernon-area poet up for prestigious award

Laisha Rosnau’s collection of poems, Our Familiar Hunger, touches on Ukrainian-Canadian experience

North Okanagan Knights playoffs end with overtime loss

Knights lose to the Kelowna Chiefs 3-2 in overtime Thursday night

Vernon’s Kingfisher shores up as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies

Local boat building business makes a big splash

Vernon arena attendant saves hockey player

A rec league player went into cardiac arrest when an attendant with first aid training jumped in to assist

Tailored resumes key to Kelowna job fair successes

WorkBC liaison says homework and elbow grease will go a long way in setting applicants apart

Morneau says Ottawa will announce support for those quarantined due to COVID-19

‘Our government is planning for every contingency,’ Finance Minister Bill Morneau says

Mitchell’s Musings: How to deal with a real-time overload

Put the phone away to escape bombardment of negativity

UPDATE: Police seeking suspects after abducted Toronto teen found safe, police say

Police believe Shammah Jolayemi may have been abducted in the northwest part of the city

Gabriel Klein guilty of 2nd-degree murder in Abbotsford high school stabbing

Judge renders verdict Friday morning, sentencing to be scheduled

Snowboarder paralyzed from fall at Grouse Mountain wins appeal to sue

Jason Apps suffered a fall, rendering him a quadriplegic, in March 2016

Anticipated four-week trial for accused Penticton shooter

John Brittain is expected to be tried some time in the fall

Shuswap adrenaline junkie in line for Virgin Galactic space flight

Salmon Arm man believes trip will be the thrill-seeking pinnacle

Okanagan female Midget A hockey team finishes in first place

At least two players now committed to U.S. post secondary schools for hockey

B.C. Liberal MLA criticized by NDP for claiming childcare can be ‘harmful’ to children

Childcare critic Laurie Throness says Quebec universal childcare has ‘some ill effects’ on children

Most Read