Steve Wright and his Kelowna/Comox Valley quartet have advanced to the final of the B.C. Senior Men’s Curling Championship at the Vernon Curling Club. (Roger Knox - Black Press)

Okanagan flavour to BC Senior Men’s Curling final

Kelowna/Comox rink takes on defending champs from Duncan/Nanaimo

One champion will look for a repeat title Sunday morning at the Vernon Curling Club.

Duncan’s Wes Craig is looking for a second straight B.C. Senior Men’s championship, and fifth title overall, as he takes on the Kelowna/Comox Valley foursome skipped by Steve Wright in the championship at 9:30 a.m.

Also at 9:30 a.m., Donna Mychaluk and her New Westminster/Parksville foursome will face four-time winner Penny Shantz of Parksville and her Nanaimo/Comox Valley/Vernon rink in the women’s championship.

Vernon’s Susan Hamilton is the fifth player on the Shantz team.

Mychaluk and third Victoria Murphy were members of Sheila Cowan’s rink in 2019 that lost the provincial final to Marilou Richter’s Penticton/Kelowna squad.

The two rinks were tied atop the round-robin standings at 5-1 with Mychaluk earning a bye into the final because of her 6-3 win over Shantz in Draw 3 Wednesday.

READ MORE: Kelowna Curling Club to host mixed doubles, senior curling championships

Shantz advanced to the final with a 5-4 win over Richter in Saturday’s semifinal. Richter finished third at 4-2.

Craig earned a bye into the men’s championship with a 6-1 round-robin record. His only blemish came in Draw 5 Thursday morning, a 9-7 setback to former Vernon junior curler Tom Buchy of Kimberley. Craig beat Wright 7-5 in Draw 6 Thursday afternoon.

Wright and former World Men’s champion Brent Pierce of New Westminster tied for second at 5-2 and met in Saturday’s semifinal, which Wright won 5-4.

Vernon’s Mark Longworth finished with a 2-5 record.

The winners Sunday will represent B.C. at the Everest Canadian Senior Curling Championships in March in Portage la Prairie, Man.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

curling

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Defending champion Marilou Richter of Penticton came within a point of trying for a second straight B.C. Senior Women’s Curling Championship. (Roger Knox - Black Press)

Previous story
HIGHLIGHTS: Day one and two at the 2020 BC Winter Games

Just Posted

Okanagan flavour to BC Senior Men’s Curling final

Kelowna/Comox rink takes on defending champs from Duncan/Nanaimo

Vernon Vipers waiting on playoff foe

BCHL: Snakes won’t play Victoria, but will play either Wenatchee or Salmon Arm

Star Quebecois pianist to take the stage in Vernon

Charles Richard-Hamelin will play on Feb. 29, with opening act by local Grade 11 student

West Kelowna Warriors edge Vernon Vipers 6-4

The teams meet again on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. for the final game of regular season

North Okanagan Knights take on Kelowna Chiefs in playoff preview

The teams will square off for last game of regular season, Round 1 of KIJHL playoffs

Governor general says multiple solutions needed for ‘complicated’ overdose issue

Julie Payette met at a fire hall with firefighters and police officers as well as politicians and health experts

Kelowna RCMP make arrest in fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Elijah Beauregard

An 18-year-old woman is in police custody facing a manslughter charge.

HIGHLIGHTS: Day one and two at the 2020 BC Winter Games

Athletes had sunny – but cold – weather to work with in Fort St. John

B.C. money laundering inquiry to begin amid hopes for answers, accountability

Eby argued that most B.C. residents already know the previous government, at best, turned a blind eye

Blockades remain in place as Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs returning to B.C.

Hereditary Chief Woos said they are ready to engage in nation-to-nation talks with the B.C.

Dale family was prominent in Summerland’s past

Ruth Dale taught for many years

Tyler Toffoli scores twice, Canucks crush Bruins 9-3

Stecher, Miller each add three points for Vancouver

Zamboni driver, 42, earns NHL win over Maple Leafs

Emergency goalie called into action for Carolina Hurricanes

Landlord ordered to pay $11K after harassing B.C. mom to move days after giving birth

Germaine Valdez was pressured to move just a few days after giving birth by C-section to her child

Most Read