Jack Newton (left) and golf tournament volunteer Oren ride the greens at the 2019 Big Jacks charity golf tournament, which this year raised $6,995 for the YMCA Okanagan. (Contributed)

Okanagan golf tournament raises $6,995 for YMCA

Jack Newton’s Big Jacks Golf Tournament has raised over $27,000 in 5 years

In its most successful event yet, the Big Jacks charity golf tournament brought in $6,955 for the YMCA Okanagan kids programs.

This is the fifth tournament that Jack Newton has organized for the YMCA, raising more than $27,000 since 2014.

The funds are directed to the YMCA’s Strong Kids Campaign.

Rhonda Zakala, YMCA Okanagan vice-president of marketing, said tournament donations go a very long way.

“One out of four children are able to participate in the YMCA because of generous support from members like Jack Newton,” said Zakala.

She said that the YMCA is Newton’s charity of choice because having been raised in Rutland, he wanted to make sure all kids have the opportunity to be all that they can be.

Tickets and bookings for next year have already started.

