Vernon’s Matthew Kreutz sits eight shots off the lead at a Canadian professional golf event in Prince Edward Island after the opening round Wednesday, Aug. 25. (Morning Star - file photo)

Okanagan golfers continue pro swing

Two from Vernon, one from Kelowna playing at Mackenzie Tour stop in PEI

Three Okanagan golfers continue their summer professional tour schedule in the Maritimes.

Troy Bulmer and Matthew Kreutz of Vernon, and Kelowna’s Cole Wilson – a former Junior B hockey goalie with the North Okanagan Knights – are among the field of 126 at the Mackenzie Tour – PGA Tour Canada’s Prince Edward Island Open, which began Wednesday, Aug. 25, in Cardigan, 35 minutes east of Charlottetown.

Bulmer began with a 1-under-par 71 Wednesday to sit five shots off the lead shared by American Joey Mayo of Paducah, Kentucky, and Victoria’s Maxwell Sear, who led all players with eight birdies.

Bulmer’s round included five birdies, three bogeys and one double bogey.

Kreutz began with a 2-over 74 and Wilson started play with a 5-over 77.

The 36-hole cut is projected Wednesday at +1.

Bulmer and Wilson had a share of the opening-round lead at last week’s stop in Toronto, the Osprey Open.

