Okanagan golfers well behind winner at Canada pro tournament

Two Okanagan golf pros cracked the Top 40 at the Mackenzie Tour PGA Of Canada’s Osprey Valley Open near Toronto Aug. 19-22.

Troy Bulmer of Vernon’s Predator Ridge Resort finished tied for 17th place at 6-under-par after four rounds of 66-74-70-68 to finish at 278.

Kelowna’s Cole Wilson, a former goalie with the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League’s North Okanagan Knights, shot 66-73977-66 to finish at 2-under 282 and a tie for 36th place.

Both golfers shared the opening-round lead at 5-under-par 66 with three others, including eventual tournament winner Noah Steele of Kingston, who ripped through the field, finishing at 23-under-par 271. Steele was six shots better than fellow amateur Etienne Papineau of St. Jean-sur-Richilieu, Que.

Both are members of Golf Canada’s National Amateur team.

