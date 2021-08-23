Vernon golf pro Troy Bulmer of Predator Ridge finished tied for 17th place at the Mackenzie Tour PGA of Canada’s Opsrey Open near Toronto. (@bulwergolfphoto)

Okanagan golfers well behind winner at Canada pro tournament

Troy Bulmer of Vernon finished tied for 17th, 17 strokes off the pace; Kelowna’s Cole Wilson tied for 36th spot

Two Okanagan golf pros cracked the Top 40 at the Mackenzie Tour PGA Of Canada’s Osprey Valley Open near Toronto Aug. 19-22.

Troy Bulmer of Vernon’s Predator Ridge Resort finished tied for 17th place at 6-under-par after four rounds of 66-74-70-68 to finish at 278.

Kelowna’s Cole Wilson, a former goalie with the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League’s North Okanagan Knights, shot 66-73977-66 to finish at 2-under 282 and a tie for 36th place.

Both golfers shared the opening-round lead at 5-under-par 66 with three others, including eventual tournament winner Noah Steele of Kingston, who ripped through the field, finishing at 23-under-par 271. Steele was six shots better than fellow amateur Etienne Papineau of St. Jean-sur-Richilieu, Que.

Both are members of Golf Canada’s National Amateur team.

