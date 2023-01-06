And they’re off: Riders in the 2022 Okanagan Granfondo at the start line in downtown Penticton. (Monique Tamminga- Western News)

And they’re off: Riders in the 2022 Okanagan Granfondo at the start line in downtown Penticton. (Monique Tamminga- Western News)

Okanagan Granfondo in Penticton the best cycling event in Canada: global awards

The event was ranked second in North America, only behind Southern California’s Tour de Big Bear

The Okanagan Granfondo, a summertime bike competition that welcomes more than 3,000 cyclists to Penticton every year, has been recognized as the best of its kind in Canada.

As part of the 2023 Gran Fondo Guide Awards, the Penticton-based event was listed as the best in Canada and second overall in North America, only behind the Tour de Big Bear in Southern California.

Nationwide, the Okanagan Grandfondo beat out the likes of Blue International in Ontario and L’Étape Canada in Alberta.

After a two-year hiatus amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Okanagan Granfondo returned in July 2022 by welcoming thousands of cyclists to the region. Riders competed across four different categories, ranging in distance from 48 kilometres to 153 kilometres, passing through communities like Summerland, Kaleden, Okanagan Falls and Oliver.

The high-profile race starts in Penticton and attracts riders across the globe, including Olympians and international champions.

In its 2023 rankings, the Gran Fondo Guide refers to the Okanagan-based race as “one of North America’s premier cycling events.”

The full list, in order, is as follows:

• Tour de Big Bear (Big Bear Lake, Calif.)

• Okanagan Granfondo (Penticton, B.C.)

• Gran Fondo Maryland (Frederick, Md.)

• Blue Water International (Sarnia, Ont.)

• Cheaha Challenge (Jacksonville, Ala.)

• The Vermont Gran Fondo (Bristol, Vt.)

• Mammoth Gran Fondo (Mammoth Lakes, Calif.)

• Gran Fondo Hincapie-Greenville (Greenville, S.C.)

• Oregon Gran Fondo (Cotton Grove, Oreg.)

• L’Étape Canada by Tour de France (Edmonton, Alta.)

The 11th annual Okanagan Granfondo is scheduled for July 9, 2023.

READ ALSO: A sea of riders return to the Okanagan Granfondo

CyclingOkanaganPenticton

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATED: Kootenay head coach resigns after season suspension for line brawl in Nelson
Next story
West Virginia can keep transgender sports ban, judge says

Just Posted

Thomas Milic made 24 saves on 26 shots as Team Canada defeated Czechia 3-2 in overtime in the finals of the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championships Thursday, Jan. 5, in Halifax. (Twitter/@SIASport)
Lumby couple rejoice as grandson goalie wins World Juniors gold

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix pauses during a news conference with his provincial counterparts after the second of two days of meetings, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Increased illnesses reactive emergency operations centre at Vernon hospital

Jess Chitty, a teacher at Vernon Christian School, secured permanent residency through the Rural and Northern Immigration pilot program. (Submitted photo)
Vernon teacher gets permanent residency through immigration pilot

Boats moored on Okanagan Lake, which has some partially frozen spots but is still dangerous for anyone to venture out on. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Cows removed from Okanagan Lake, two weeks after drowning