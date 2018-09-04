Okanagan Heat rebound by drawing with Wolfpack

CIS Canada West men’s soccer action in Kelowna

Oliver Rizun

Heat Sports Media

After a poor second-half performance in Kamloops Friday night, the UBC Okanagan Heat bounced back with a solid scoreless showing against the Thompson Rivers WolfPack Sunday afternoon at the Nonis Sports Field in Kelowna.

Quality scoring chances were hard to come by for either squad throughout the CIS Canada West men’s soccer match, with very few clear-cut opportunities.

With the draw, the Head add another point to their season tally as they sit with a 1-1-2 record through two weeks of conference play.

Freshman Owen Miller of Vernon, a 6-foot-4 fullback, is with the Heat, while fourth-year defender Finlay McPhie and freshman fullback Scott Kramer, both of Vernon, play for the WolfPack.

RELATED: WolfPack fall to Cascades

RELATED: Spotlight shines on Heat athletes at annual awards

The best chance of the first half came 15 minutes in as Aaron Mulama forced a mistake from WolfPack goalkeeper Alex Ram and Corbin Beauchemin had a look at goal from 12 yards but it was cleared off the line.

The WolfPack’s best opportunity came near the end on the half when James Fraser made a run from the flank and cut the ball back to the six-yard box but no ‘Pack player was able to finish.

Heat midfielder Taylor Piche had the best chance of the second half as he made a deep run from behind the halfway line but fired his shot from inside the box just wide to the left.

The WolfPack enjoyed several opportunities of their own but failed to convert.

TRU had a couple of solid opportunities in the 70-minute range. Off a throw-in, the ball made it to the far post and Justin Donaldson was unable to bury the redirect, hitting the side of the net. In the 77th minute, Jason Stalger had a decent look but shot the ball over the bar.

UBCO keeper Nicholas Reitsma continued his strong start to the season with his second clean sheet of the conference season so far. The second-year keeper has allowed a goal or less in all but one match so far.

Fourth-year UBCO defender Hamish Walde noted that the team made some adjustments following the loss in Kamloops and it paid dividends in the draw.

“We knew the mistakes we made on Friday and corrected them going into today,” said Walde. “We’re one of the best passing teams around and we tried to do a little more of that today.”

The Heat captain also noted that one of the things that makes this year’s team special is the depth.

“We have a lot of guys who can step in and make a difference for us. Even the guys who don’t get to play all the time are quality players and we keep bringing quality players in year after year. We have had some injuries the last couple years and that’s when our depth comes in handy”.

This marked the first segment of the inter-university rivalry between the two Okanagan schools with volleyball and basketball being the other sports that are contested between the programs. The women’s soccer team will be up with the WolfPack during the first weekend of October.

The Heat will now hit the road for two matches against both the UBC Thunderbirds (1-0-1) and the University of Victoria Vikes (0-2-0). The WolfPack will also be playing against these two programs next weekend in both Victoria and Vancouver.

Previous story
Soccer United shut down Bosman in Kelowna
Next story
B.C. mountain biker heads to world championships

Just Posted

Greater Vernon recreation master plan goes to officials

Report makes 30 recommendations in four categories based on input and feedback

Vipers cut down to maximum 23

Split shootout exhibition games with Silverbacks

Vernon School District sets record French immersion enrolment

More than 13 per cent of district students in French immersion

North Okanagan RCMP remind drivers to slow down

School zones see 30 km/h limit 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Vernon driver cooperative after Kelowna cyclist struck

Friday accident in Rutland

Back to school: Kids talk social media, the web and slang words

Kids and teens open about social media and online life

B.C. mountain biker heads to world championships

Elliot Jamieson to race in Switzerland Sunday

Worst may be over for ‘B.C.’s worst fire season’

Cooling temps and the declining risk of dry lightning have lead to reduced fire activity.

Okanagan Heat rebound by drawing with Wolfpack

CIS Canada West men’s soccer action in Kelowna

Colin Kaepernick’s Nike deal prompts #justburnit reaction on social media

People are burning shoes, cutting out Nike swooshes in protest of NFL star

B.C. lawyer says medical marijuana users have right to buy pot, just like others

Vancouver is seeking a court injunction to shut down 50 medical pot shops that remain unlicensed

Federal NDP financial troubles continue as party reports raising less than $5M in 2017

The New Democrats have had a tough time establishing an campaign war chest

Soccer United shut down Bosman in Kelowna

Capri Insurance Men’s 45+ Soccer League play

Okanagan Screen Arts’ Monday Night at the Arts continues

Films screen every Monday at the Vernon Towne Cinema

Most Read