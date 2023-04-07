Okanagan ice breaker soccer tournament kicks off in Lake Country

The 18th annual Okanagan Ice Breaker soccer tournament, put on by the Lake Country Youth Soccer Association started on Friday and is running throughout Easter Weekend. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
The rain and the cold didn’t stop players, coaches, and parents alike to kick off the 2023 Okanagan Ice Breaker Soccer Tournament on Friday morning to start the Easter long weekend.

Put on by the Lake Country Youth Soccer Association (LCYSA), the tournament opened at Beasley Park with more than 60 teams (both boys and girls) over 11 different divisions, ranging from ages U11 to U16.

While the majority of the teams are from around the Okanagan, including Lake Country, Kelowna, Vernon and a team from the Shuswap region, players from the Lower Mainland and Alberta also travelled to play in the 18th annual tournament.

Each team gets to play a minimum of three games in round robin play in their division.

The tournament runs from Friday to Sunday.

