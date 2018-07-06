Okanagan junior lacrosse playoffs begin with emergency referees

Games in Vernon and Kamloops delayed as league referees fail to show in either city

Cairo Rogers from the South Okanagan Flames tries to block a shot from Jordy Barr of the Vernon Tigers in Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse playoff action Thursday night at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek/Black Press)

No officials? No problem.

The Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League kicked off its 2018 post-season Thursday with best-of-five semifinal games in Vernon and Kamloops. The teams were there, volunteers were there, fans were there.

The only people missing in both cities were the scheduled on-floor officials. They simply never showed up at either venue.

Black Press has reached out to the B.C. Lacrosse Association, which schedules the referees, for an explanation.

Emergency fill-in referees had to be found in each city. In Kamloops, it took an hour before two approved officials were located and the game could begin.

In Vernon, longtime league official Jeff Connauton was in the stands, on vacation, and was pressed into duty along with former Armstrong Shamrocks head coach Jim Point, who also happened to be at the contest. The start of the game was delayed 24 minutes.

The regular season champion Vernon Tigers and second place Kamloops Venom both needed time to get going before rolling to opening game victories.

The Tigers fell behind 3-0 after 20 minutes and 38 seconds, led 6-5 after 40 minutes and went on to a 12-6 win over the fourth-place South Okanagan Flames.

The Venom rallied from 3-0 and 5-1 first-period deficit to blitz the Armstrong Shamrocks 22-8.

Game 2 in both series go Saturday in Armstrong and Penticton.