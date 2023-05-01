Vernon’s Kevin-Thomas (KT) Walters of the KIJHL’s North Okanagan Knights has committed to the Kelowna-based Okanagan Lakers in the B.C. Intercollegiate Hockey League for 2023-24. (KIJHL photo)

Okanagan Lakers ink North Okanagan Knights’ captain

Kevin-Thomas (KT) Walters to play in B.C. Intercollegiate Hockey League with Kelowna squad

North Okanagan Knights forward Kevin-Thomas (KT) Walters’ college hockey career will start close to his Vernon home.

The Knights’ graduating captain will play for the Kelowna-based Okanagan Lakers in the B.C. Intercollegiate Hockey League next season.

Walters, 21, completed his third and final season with the Knights, leading the team with 54 points in 34 games. In 128 career KIJHL regular season games, he had 56 goals and 120 points.

Walters also played at the Junior A level, getting his first exposure in 2019-20 with the B.C. Hockey League’s Coquitlam Express, playing in six games. He fully made the jump to Junior A in 2020-21 and played a total of 64 games combined between the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League and BCHL.

Walters is looking forward to the next chapter in his hockey journey with the Lakers, while he studies civil engineering at UBC Okanagan.

“I would like to thank the entire North Okanagan Knights organization and Liam McOnie, along with his coaching and support staff, for helping me develop as a 16- and 17-year-old to make the jump to Junior A,” said Walters. “The Knights coaching staff opened the door for me to return and succeed to the fullest in my final season.”

McOnie is proud that Walters has achieved his goal of playing college hockey.

“KT was heavily recruited by many post-secondary schools and the Lakers are fortunate that they are getting another high-end forward to join their group, as well as a great person,” said McOnie. “KT was an integral part of our team as a 16- and 17-year-old, and especially this past season.

“He has helped turn the ship in the right direction for the Knights as we continue to pursue our goal of becoming a top-end organization in the KIJHL. Congratulations KT, and best of luck with the Lakers.”

Walters was one of 12 league players (three from each division) to earn a KIJHL scholarship.

