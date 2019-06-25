Okanagan marathoner bests former Canucks at Vancouver race

Vik Bains raced Daniel and Henrik Sedin and finished just ahead at the 2019 Scotiabank Half Marathon

It was a personal best and a quicker finish than Vancouver Canucks legends for Vik Bains at a Vancouver marathon last weekend.

At the 2019 Scotiabank Vancouver Half Marathon, the Kelowna marathoner was pitted against retired Canucks Daniel and Henrik Sedin and was able to etch out a faster finish with a 1:16:51 run-time, besting the Sedin twins by nearly eight minutes.

Bains has been a Canucks fan since childhood and was excited to see two of his heroes at the race.

“It was so epic, I had no clue they would be at the (race),” Bains said.

“At the start of the line, I saw them and gave them a fist bump and said ‘let’s go boys.’ It was a surreal moment.”

READ MORE: Kelowna man sets personal best at 2019 Boston Marathon

READ MORE: Okanagan paddleboarder continues winning streak

Bains and his Kelowna marathon group, the Thursday Morning Running League (TMRL), have been competing in some of the biggest marathons in the world over the past five years, including the Boston Marathon where Bains ran a sub-3 hour time in April.

Fellow TMRL racers joined Bains and the Sedins in Vancouver. Former Kelowna Rockets player Jason Deleurme and 58-year-old Rory Switzer were part of the Kelowna delegation and also recorded better times than the former NHLers at the 21-kilometre race.

READ MORE: Big West Wrestling added to Westside Daze

Bains said that the Sedins were very approachable and humble and that the TMRL members left quite the impression.

“I’ve tracked the Sedin’s running careers for the past couple of years, and I’ve worshipped them for nearly two decades,” said Bains.

“But at that moment they seemed more impressed by my time than the fact that they were future hall-of-famers.”

Ironically, Bains finished 22nd overall in the race, the same number that Daniel Sedin wore during his 18 seasons with the Canucks.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Hayley Wickenheiser among six entering Hockey Hall of Fame in 2019
Next story
VIDEO: Stop-motion artist recreates Kawhi Leonard’s famous buzzer-beater

Just Posted

Vernon’s homeless-populated park to get porta potties, despite concerns

Vernon city council votes to install 2 portable units for the summer months

Alleged Vernon shoplifter tracked down by RCMP

Retail store’s loss prevention officer’s description of suspect helps lead to Vernon arrest

North Okanagan student relearns how to take steps forward

The Vernon Convocation starts at 4:30 p.m. at the Vernon campus, OC Facebook to stream event

Tolko donation helps build new daycare in Lumby

The Early Years Daycare Centre is scheduled to open at the end of summer 2019

Vernon businessowner challenges community to display Pride

“A huge reason why I made this challenge for other business was to offer LGBTQ+ community a safe place to eat, chat, shop, and get your haircut”

VIDEO: Killer whale steals fisherman’s catch off North Coast

Fishing duel results in eager orca snagging salmon in Prince Rupert

UPDATED: Highway 97 closed between Summerland and Penticton

Accident closes highway in both directions; reopening expected at 10 p.m.

Kelowna Rocket invited to Hockey Canada National Under-17 Development Camp

The 16-year-old was selected by the Rockets 18th overall at the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft

Fate of accused in Canadian couple’s 1987 killings in jury’s hands

William Talbott’s lawyer says DNA doesn’t prove murder

Okanagan RCMP serve up slices and support for Special Olympics B.C.

Last years inaugural campaign raised more than $12,000

Car window smashed with a bike in Kelowna

A staffer working in the area on the incident says vandalism is a reoccurring problem

Vernon artist featured at Kelowna exhibit

Mariel Belanger one of three female indigenous artists

Kelowna Mayor’s walking tour of Rutland cancelled

Growing issues surrounding supportive housing leads to rescheduled meeting with concerned resident

Hergott: Moral obligations and your will

Lawyer Paul Hergott discusses wills and moral obligation

Most Read