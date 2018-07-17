Okanagan mixed martial arts athlete ready for battle

UFC vets, top prospects, and local talents will be battling for titles on Saturday, July 21 at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

Presented by Diablo Nutrients, Xcessive Force Fighting Championship – 18 “The Diablo Fight Series” is exclusive to the Okanagan.

“There’s a definite local flavour on the card,” said Darren Cliffe, president of Xcessive Force Fighting Championship Inc. “This is the first time we’ve brought a series to the Okanagan. We’ve put together an impressive card featuring the best of the best in professional and amateur Mixed Martial Arts (MMA). Two UFC veterans, Kelowna’s Matt Dwyer and Dominique Steele will battle for the XFFC Middleweight Title. July 21 marks a major milestone for Dwyer. It’s the first time he’ll be fighting in the Okanagan, so come out and support him. It’s exciting.”

Raised in Kelowna, Cliffe comes from a strong MMA background. With a pro-record of 17-2, Cliffe shifted to promotions and started Xcessive Force Fighting Championship five years ago. Under Cliffe’s leadership, it’s now rated the second MMA promotion in Canada, showcasing Western Canadian fighters as they pursue their UFC dreams.

Tickets for Diablo Nutrients Presents: XFFC – 18 “The Diablo Fight Series” start at $55 (plus applicable fees). They’re available for purchase online at www.ValleyFirstTix.com and in person at the Valley First Box Office (at the SOEC). On Saturday, a remote box office will be set up at Entrance 3 at 5 p.m.

