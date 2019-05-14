Greg Redman races Board the Fjord on May 11, 2019. (Kyle Jasper/ Deep Cove Kayak).

Okanagan paddlers rank first in Vancouver, Penticton provincial competitions

Okanagan Region athletes paddle their way into the top ranks of competition

Members from the Kelowna Paddle Centre brought their talents to the provincial stage, racing in Vancouver and Penticton competitions held over the weekend.

In Vancouver, Saturday’s Board the Fjord competition kicked off the weekend with Kelowna’s Greg Redman winning a 14-kilometre surfski long-distance race.

High-performance kayak discipline competitor Sally Wallick completed the race just a few minutes after Redman and was the fastest woman on the course, finishing with a time of 1:09:04.9.

“The race was awesome as we had a great showing of top paddlers from B.C. and Washington,” said Redman.

Simultaneously, five Kelowna Paddle Centre crews set their marks at the Penticton Outrigger Racing Club’s Duel in the Desert.

Kelowna’s two open crew teams finished first and second respectively, while Kelowna’s novice women’s crew finished first in their heat with a time of 42:01 minutes.

Kelowna Paddle Centre will host the Waterman Paddle Festival June 15 and 16, giving home course advantage to the city’s crews. The event will be free.

