Okanagan pickleball pair win bronze at nationals

Vernon and Kelowna players reach podium in California

Mixed Doubles Pickleball partners, Jayne Hackman from Vernon, and Dale Charlton from Kelowna beat out 17 teams to win a bronze medal in the 65+ age category in the U.S. Pickleball Nationals in Indian Wells, California.

“It’s been a very exciting 11 days competing in two warm-up tournaments in the Phoenix area, followed by the U.S. Nationals in Indian Wells,” said Hackman.

Hackman also won a gold medal with her doubles partner, Kathy Evers from Colorado in the 65+ division competing against twelve other teams. She and Evers have played together in tournaments for two years and had a nail-biting come-from-behind victory in some very hard fought games.

To top off the U.S. Nationals, Hackman also beat out 10 competitors in the ladies singles 65-70 age bracket and was undefeated — once again winning Gold as she did in 2017.

Hackman has lived in Vernon for 38 years and started playing Pickleball with the Vernon Pickleball Association four years ago.

To find out more about Pickleball in Vernon, go to www.vernonpickleball.com

