Okanagan Sun Dominic Britton walking up to accept his offensive player of the game plaque (Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Okanagan Sun taking on a storm in battle for third national title

Sun to take on Regina in Canadian Junior Football League championship

The weather looks, cloudy and chilly but there’s a 100 per cent chance of Sun and Thunder in the forecast as the Okanagan Sun and Regina Thunder put their perfect records on the line in the Canadian Junior Football League (CJFL) national title game this weekend.

The Sun finished the British Columbia Football Conference (BCFC) regular season with a perfect 10-0 record. They went on to easy victories in the BCFC semi-final and final.

After winning the BCFC, the Sun travelled to Ontario, where they beat the St. Clair Saints in the CJFL semi-final by a score of 42-24.

Now they find themselves in the Canadian Cup against the other undefeated CJFL team, the Regina Thunder, who will get to play in front of a home crowd.

The Thunder finished a perfect 8-0 regular season and went on to defeat the Saskatoon Hilltops in the Prairie Football Conference (PFC) finals to advance to the national title contest.

Both teams were dominant on both sides of the ball this season, ranking as two of the highest offences in the country.The Sun are 13-0 on the season heading into the final while the Thunder are 10-0. Going into the finals, the Sun have two nationals titles, which they won in 1988 and 2000. Regina has one national title that happened in 2013.

The 114th Canadian Cup is taking place on Saturday, Nov. 12 at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Saskatchewan. Kick off is at 12 p.m. Pacific time.

READ MORE: Okanagan Sun complete perfect season in BC Conference with championship win

READ MORE: Okanagan Sun off to the National Championships, looking to cover costs

City of KelownaCity of West KelownaFootballOkanaganVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Lenarduzzi came close in ‘86. Who will end Canada’s World Cup drought in Qatar?

Just Posted

Margo Greenwood is the 63rd senator to join the upper house. (UNBC photo)
Vernon Indigenous scholar Margo Greenwood appointed as senator

Close to a thousand people packed Kal Tire Place for Vernon’s Remembrance Day ceremony Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Vernon Remembrance Day ceremony honours Canadian veterans, peacekeepers

Okanagan Sun Dominic Britton walking up to accept his offensive player of the game plaque (Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Okanagan Sun taking on a storm in battle for third national title

Armstrong author Len Gamble has penned a book about an Okanagan regiment put together in 1916. The book is called The First World War’s 172nd Battalion Rocky Mountain Rangers 1916-19. (Contributed)
Armstrong author, historian salutes Rocky Mountain Rangers