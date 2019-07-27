Kelowna’s Taylor Ruck (second left) celebrates a bronze medal finish with her team in the women’s 4x200 metre race at the World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju, South Korea. (Swimming Canada Facebook)

Okanagan swimmer adding hardware at world championships

Kelowna’s Taylor Ruck has won two bronze medals at the championships in South Korea

Kelowna-born swimmer and Olympian Taylor Ruck is continuing her winning ways at the FINA World Championships.

Ruck has taken home two medals since the Aquatics Championships started in Gwangju, South Korea on July 12. She won bronze at the 4×200 metre freestyle relay as well as a bronze in the 4×100 metre freestyle relay with Team Canada.

Team Canada set a new Canadian women’s record in the 4×200 m relay with a 7:44:35 finish.

The Stanford University product just narrowly missed on her first solo medal in the 100m backstroke finals earlier in the week. Ruck finished 0.05 seconds behind to just miss a podium finish.

READ MORE: West Kelowna teen impressing at U.S. fastpitch tournament

READ MORE: City of West Kelowna reports ice time conflict resolved

The two freestyle events are some of Ruck’s strongest events, as she was part of the Team Canada team who the bronze in both the 100m and 200m events at the 2016 Summer Olympics.

Ruck barely missed the podium again in the 100m freestyle event on Friday. She finished fifth with only 0.99 seconds separating her from the gold medal winner.

The 19-year-old will look to finish the championships strong with her final events. Ruck is set to compete in the 200m backstroke on July 27.

READ MORE: Local amateur golfer commits to UBC Okanagan

As of July 26, Team Canada sits in eighth in total medal count at the championships with nine.

