Okanagan’s oldest BCHL rivalry resumes in Vernon

Penticton Vees visit Vernon Vipers for New Year’s Day matinee, 2 p.m., Kal Tire Place

The B.C. Hockey League’s 2023 schedule kicks off Sunday, Jan. 1, with one of its oldest rivalries.

The Penticton Vees visit the Vernon Vipers for a matinee contest. Face-off is at 2 p.m. at Kal Tire Place.

The rivalry has been tipped recently in the south’s favour.

The Vees have dominated Vernon, winning the last seven regular-season matchups dating back to 2021-22, and own a 16-2-2 mark in the past 20 meetings.

The reigning Fred Page Cup champion Vees have won the first two meetings this season, 6-2 on Remembrance Day in Penticton, and a 8-2 thumping of the Snakes in Vernon on Oct. 15.

Penticton leads the league with a 28-2-0-0 mark. They are seven points ahead of the Coastal Conference-leading Nanaimo Clippers in the race for first place overall, and Penticton enjoys a 13-point bulge over the Cranbrook Bucks in the Interior Conference.

Vernon currently sits sixth in the Interior at 14-12-0-4, but the Vipers are only four points behind the third-place West Kelowna Warriors.

Both teams finished off 2022 Friday, Dec. 30, with victories. Vernon shutout the Merritt Centennials 4-0, while the Vees dumped the Warriors 9-2.

