Okanagan’s oldest BCHL rivalry resumes in Vernon

The B.C. Hockey League’s 2023 schedule kicks off Sunday, Jan. 1, with one of its oldest rivalries.

The Penticton Vees visit the Vernon Vipers for a matinee contest. Face-off is at 2 p.m. at Kal Tire Place.

The rivalry has been tipped recently in the south’s favour.

The Vees have dominated Vernon, winning the last seven regular-season matchups dating back to 2021-22, and own a 16-2-2 mark in the past 20 meetings.

The reigning Fred Page Cup champion Vees have won the first two meetings this season, 6-2 on Remembrance Day in Penticton, and a 8-2 thumping of the Snakes in Vernon on Oct. 15.

Penticton leads the league with a 28-2-0-0 mark. They are seven points ahead of the Coastal Conference-leading Nanaimo Clippers in the race for first place overall, and Penticton enjoys a 13-point bulge over the Cranbrook Bucks in the Interior Conference.

Vernon currently sits sixth in the Interior at 14-12-0-4, but the Vipers are only four points behind the third-place West Kelowna Warriors.

Both teams finished off 2022 Friday, Dec. 30, with victories. Vernon shutout the Merritt Centennials 4-0, while the Vees dumped the Warriors 9-2.

