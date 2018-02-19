Team Canada’s Justin Kripps and Alex Kopacz celebrate their gold medal in the men’s two-man bobsleigh event at PyeongChang 2018 (David Jackson/COC)

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: B.C. takes home gold in two-man bobsleigh

Women’s hockey team beats Russia 5-0, Comox skier takes home best qualifying score

It was another successful day for Team Canada in PyeongChang, as they scooped up one more gold medal and several wins.

While you were sleeping:

The women’s ice hockey team skating to a 5-0 win over the Olympic Athletes from Russia on Sunday night.

Comox skier Cassie Sharpe dazzled with a first place finish in the qualifying run at women’s halfpipe.

““I feel great. I feel confident and the pipe is amazing, so just riding through it is really great,” said Sharpe.

On my first run I just really wanted to land, that’s like my biggest thing for my confidence.”

Canada’s women’s curling team continued their winning streak with an 8-3 win over Japan.

B.C.’s Justin Kripps and Ontario’s Alex Kopacz took home Canada’s second ever gold ever in two-man bobsleigh as they tied for first place with the Germans.

Kripps was celebrating the win.

“I tried to keep my mind clear and do my thing and we laid down the best run I have ever had. And we managed to take a couple of hundredths off the push too and we definitely needed it,” he said.

Perennial figure skating favourites Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir broke a world record with their short dance performance.

“That’s something we are really proud of. That is every athlete’s goal here and to come out and do the best you can,” said Moir.

“And to do it on this stage, we’re really, really proud of that. We know our work isn’t over. It’s a long event. The biggest chunk is tomorrow and we have to stay on our game.”

Who, what, when to watch (PST):

4:05 p.m.: Curling – Men’s

Team Canada take on Japan in the round robin.

5:3o p.m. : Freestyle skiing – Women’s halfpipe

Rosalind Groenewoud and Cassie Sharpe compete in the final.

7:23 p.m.: Figure skating – Mixed ice dance, free dance

Gilles and Poirier kick things off at 6:54 p.m., followed by Weaver and Poje at 7:10 p.m. and capped off with perennial favourites Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir at 8:13 p.m.

Olympics highlight of the day:

Canada’s standings so far:

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: B.C. takes home gold in two-man bobsleigh

