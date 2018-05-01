Orton jumpstarts Ogopogos

Capri Insurance Men’s 45+ Soccer League action

Get the ball to veteran striker Johnny Orton and good things tend to happen.

The former Okanagan Spring Camel-turned Turn-Key Controls Ogopogo pulled the hat trick and set up three others as the Pogos ambushed the R&B Rented Mules Monday night at MacDonald Park.

Mark Wasylyk, with a deuce, Volker Otto, Bobby Zalcik on a sweet header, and Duane Dennis, on a sick dangle, completed the Turn-Key attack. The Pogos are 2-0 in the Capri Insurance Men’s 45+ Soccer League, while the Mules are 1-2.

Bryan Schenker sent a gorgeous feed to Orton for the early winner. Schenker, returning from a back injury, then left the game and coached the rest of the way.

Mike Moorlag recorded the shutout, while defender Damian Adams returned from New Zealand and enjoyed a marvellous showing.

Defending champion Brown Benefits cruised to a comfortable 4-0 win over visiting Bosman Accounting at Parkinson #9 Field in Kelowna.

Kelly Sherman opened the scoring when he pounced on Lionel Hoffman’s rebound and Tony Gonzales doubled the lead shortly after with a shot to the bottom corner after receiving a fantastic cross from Steve Nater.

In the second half, Bosman keeper Yogi Kongsdorf made a miraculous save on a point-blank header but couldn’t contain the rebound and Hoffman tapped in from close range. Gonzales completed the scoring when he slotted home after Sherman made a great run and pass. The score could have been higher if it wasn’t for the heroics of Kongsdorf. Colin Burton, deputizing for both injured Brown’s keepers, claimed the shutout.

The accountants had some Grade A chances in the final 45 as fullback Dan Pawsey dribbled the ball out of trouble close to the back line and fed winger John Garner, who passed to striker Kerry Correia, who just lifted the ball over the bar. Strong games came from centre midfielders Wes Vanderveen, Gerard Geelkerken and Barry MacKay. The Burger King Man of the Match went to centre-back, Mike Grace.

In other action, newcomer Jim Laroque and Jon Padget each netted two goals as host Penticton United bounced Soccer United of Kelowna 8-0 at Kings Park.

Previous story
Canadians split with Sun Devils
Next story
Tigers tie Flames 12-12

Just Posted

Westside Road caves near Ewings Landing

No word on size of cave-in, traffic concerns, property damage

Power soccer stars head to Vernon

Nearly 20 players set to compete in B.C. Storm Power Soccer tourney Saturday and Sunday at VSS

Rabbits removed from Armstrong IPE fair

Disease prompts Armstrong IPE to eliminate rabbit exhibits

Lake Country lotto ticket a winner

$50,000 winning ticket on Lotto 6/49 SuperDraw sold in Lake Country

Fallen flagger remembered

Armstrong Day of Mourning draws traffic control industry

Missing women remembered at Enderby gathering

Between 1997 and 2000 the homicide rate for indigenous women was higher than non-indigenous women.

Convicted councillors should lose positions, says Lower Mainland council

Lobbying to change B.C. Community Charter after David Murray conviction

B.C. health ministry moves to bar extra billing

Debate continues over role of private clinics, wait lists in B.C.

More than 1,000 operators opt in to child care savings

More than 25,000 spaces will see fee reductions of up to $350 already

B.C. neighbours fuming after they say tree home to peacocks illegally axed

City of Surrey says it has issued a $1,000 fine, which could rise to $10,000

Water floods golf course near Merritt

What appears to be serious flooding is currently under control and not a concern for the TNRD

Efforts increase to save Tulameen

Incident Command Centre established this morning

New B.C. restaurant Escobar takes heat for ‘insensitive’ name

“They’re glorifying a name that brings so much pain”

B.C. youth develop life-saving app to assist in overdose emergencies

Android-friendly app designed for teens developed with help of health authority, paramedics

Most Read