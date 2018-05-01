Orton jumpstarts Ogopogos

Get the ball to veteran striker Johnny Orton and good things tend to happen.

The former Okanagan Spring Camel-turned Turn-Key Controls Ogopogo pulled the hat trick and set up three others as the Pogos ambushed the R&B Rented Mules Monday night at MacDonald Park.

Mark Wasylyk, with a deuce, Volker Otto, Bobby Zalcik on a sweet header, and Duane Dennis, on a sick dangle, completed the Turn-Key attack. The Pogos are 2-0 in the Capri Insurance Men’s 45+ Soccer League, while the Mules are 1-2.

Bryan Schenker sent a gorgeous feed to Orton for the early winner. Schenker, returning from a back injury, then left the game and coached the rest of the way.

Mike Moorlag recorded the shutout, while defender Damian Adams returned from New Zealand and enjoyed a marvellous showing.

Defending champion Brown Benefits cruised to a comfortable 4-0 win over visiting Bosman Accounting at Parkinson #9 Field in Kelowna.

Kelly Sherman opened the scoring when he pounced on Lionel Hoffman’s rebound and Tony Gonzales doubled the lead shortly after with a shot to the bottom corner after receiving a fantastic cross from Steve Nater.

In the second half, Bosman keeper Yogi Kongsdorf made a miraculous save on a point-blank header but couldn’t contain the rebound and Hoffman tapped in from close range. Gonzales completed the scoring when he slotted home after Sherman made a great run and pass. The score could have been higher if it wasn’t for the heroics of Kongsdorf. Colin Burton, deputizing for both injured Brown’s keepers, claimed the shutout.

The accountants had some Grade A chances in the final 45 as fullback Dan Pawsey dribbled the ball out of trouble close to the back line and fed winger John Garner, who passed to striker Kerry Correia, who just lifted the ball over the bar. Strong games came from centre midfielders Wes Vanderveen, Gerard Geelkerken and Barry MacKay. The Burger King Man of the Match went to centre-back, Mike Grace.

In other action, newcomer Jim Laroque and Jon Padget each netted two goals as host Penticton United bounced Soccer United of Kelowna 8-0 at Kings Park.