The hometown Osoyoos Coyotes rallied to edge the North Okanagan Knights 6-5 in KIJHL action Sunday, Nov. 27. (Jen Jensen Photography)

Osoyoos Coyotes take bite out of North Okanagan Knights

KIJHL - Hometown Coyotes rally in third period for 6-5 decision

Three goals midway through a wild third period, including two from a pair of Jacks, gave the Osoyoos Coyotes a 6-5 win over the visiting North Okanagan Knights in Kootenay International Junior Hockey League play Sunday, Nov. 27, in Osoyoos before 255 fans.

With the score tied 2-2 entering the final 20 minutes, Reese MacLean gave the home team a 3-2 lead just 2:58 after the ice clean with a powerplay marker.

However, goals from Brodie Pearson and Matthew Johnston 84 seconds apart at 5:01 and 6:25 put North Okanagan up 4-3.

Goals from Carter Yarish at 9:54, Jack Pass at 10:21 and Jack Henderson at 13:05 gave the Coyotes a 6-4 bulge.

A powerplay goal from Kevin-Thomas Walters at 17:03 moved the Knights to within a goal, but could not get the equalizer.

Ethan McKinley scored Osoyoos’ first two goals, sandwiched around goals from Johnston (powerplay) and Luke Rishaug for the Knights.

McKinley and Johnston were selected players of the game for their teams.

Kenny Gerow made 26 saves for the win in goal while Josh Hager turned aside 36 shots for the Knights.

The victory moved Osoyoos into sole possession of second place in the Bill Ohlhausen Division at 10-6-3-0 for 23 points. The Coyotes are one point ahead of the Summerland Steam (9-9-2-2), two up on the fourth-place Knights (10-10-1-0), and sit 11 points behind the front-running Princeton Posse.

Osoyoos has three games in hand on the Posse.

The Coyotes visit the Steam Tuesday, Dec. 6, in Summerland. North Okanagan returns to action Friday, Dec. 2, with a home date against the league-leading Revelstoke Grizzlies at Armstrong’s Nor-Val Sports Centre (7:15 p.m.).

The hometown Osoyoos Coyotes rallied to edge the North Okanagan Knights 6-5 in KIJHL action Sunday, Nov. 27. (Jen Jensen Photography)
