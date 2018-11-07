Ottawa Citizen rejects Senators’ request to take down players’ Uber video

Senators players who were caught on tape joking about and criticizing their team’s defence in a video posted online are apologizing for their comments.

A major Canadian newspaper is rejecting a demand from the Ottawa Senators to take down a secretly recorded video showing several players badmouthing the team’s coaching staff.

The Ottawa Citizen says the video, recorded by an Uber driver in Phoenix, Ariz., was circulating on social media when the paper chose to report on it and share it to its website.

Lawyers representing the team sent a letter to the paper today claiming the contents of the video did not contain any information of “genuine public interest” and violated the players’ privacy under Ontario law.

The paper’s editor-in-chief, Michelle Richardson, says there is public interest in the Senators that extends beyond the team’s on-ice performance.

The lawyers’ letter demands that the Citizen remove the video from its site.

Senators Chief Operating Officer Nicolas Ruszkowski says the team wants to ensure that people’s reputations are not “impaired by voyeuristic journalism.”

Related: Senators players apologize after being caught criticizing team on video recording

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kalamalka Lakers lock up North Zone crown
Next story
BCHL unveils historical stats page on website

Just Posted

Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation launches 31st Light a bulb Campaign

This year, the funds raised through Light A Bulb will go towards the purchase of six new state-of-the-art anaesthetic machines.

Lawsuits allege B.C. government social worker stole from foster children

The lawsuits allege Indigenous children were removed from a stable environment to an unstable living arrangement so that their benefits could be stolen from them.

Vernon actress up for Joey Award

Ariel Klim is nominated for Best Leading Actress in a Short Film for her work in Crimson and Blue

Rally planned as Sagmoen awaits date for bail decision

A rally in support of missing and murdered women will take place at Vernon Law Courts at 4 p.m.

Vernon among cities receiving new conservation officer

20 B.C. Conservation Service Officers sworn in last spring now have jobs, including one in Vernon

Cooler weather on the way for the Okanagan-Shuswap

Flurries could fly come Friday in the Interior

BCHL unveils historical stats page on website

New listing features several Vernon players

Ottawa Citizen rejects Senators’ request to take down players’ Uber video

Senators players who were caught on tape joking about and criticizing their team’s defence in a video posted online are apologizing for their comments.

Parole denied for drunk driver who killed three kids and their grandfather

A panel with the Parole Board of Canada says Marco Muzzo has not addressed his alcohol misuse.

Trudeau apologizes for Canada’s 1939 refusal of ship of Jewish refugees

Trudeau isssued an official government apology today for what he will call the country’s moral failure when Canada closed its doors to Jewish refugees during the Holocaust.

Artifacts, memories remain of decorated First World War veteran

William Gladstone Wightman was a Comapny Sergeant Major with the Canadian Mountain Rifles

Penticton has a lama in residence

Tibetan Buddhist monk to teach in Penticton

4 bears trapped in small B.C. town and killed

“It’s not something that we want to do or look to do”

Vancouver expects $30 million in first year of empty homes tax

City says it’s collected $18 million so far from the tax that aims to ease the near-zero vacancy rate

Most Read