Outlaws lasso Adanacs 8-1 in Vernon men’s baseball

Jordan Steel smacked an inside-the-park home run and Chris Krusel drove in three runs as the District Eatery Outlaws lassoed the first-place Adanacs 8-1 in Vernon Men’s Baseball League play Saturday at Marshall Field.

Catcher Rodger Sewell went 3-for-4 with two stolen bases for the Outlaws, while Kelly Zoethout threw a complete game with five strikeouts.

Newcomer Oliverce Escobar drove in the Adanac run, while Jerry Allison also went 2-for-3.

The Arrows toppled the Outlaws 9-6 in extra innings Sunday with Tyler Pentland provided a pair of triples twice and three runs, while also throwing 5.1 solid innings in his VMBL pitching debut.

The Outlaws’ fraternal duo of Michael and Matt Patitucci combined for five hits, while Krusel delivered a clutch two-run single in a big fourth inning. Tied 5-5 going into extra innings, the Arrows erupted for four runs in the top of the eighth, led by key hits from Keenan Joly and Shelby Hartwig.

The Outlaws’ Doug Weaving provided hope with an RBI-single in the bottom half of the eighth.

The Adanacs wrapped up weekend play with a wild 10-6 win over the Arrows in Game 2.

The Arrows grabbed a 3-1 lead, but huge third and fourth innings powered by Bruce Jones and Jason Webster gave the Adanacs a 10-3 lead.

Down 10-6 in the top of the seventh, the Arrows were sniffing a comeback with two runners on and only one out when what should have been a two-run double to left from Adam Gasiorowski was ripped out of mid-air by Austin Young with a spectacular diving grab, He then fired a rocket to second base to double off Nick Jacob and end the ball game.

Anyone interested in joining the VMBL for the remainder of the season should contact vernonmensbaseball@hotmail.com.

In Pee Wee A play Saturday at Creekside Park, veteran coach Scott McPherson of the Kal Tire Titans schooled rookie coach Hayden Vardon of the Hytec Canadians 20-10.

Starter Jamie Campbell picked up the win pitching a solid four innings. The Canadians had solid at-bats but couldn’t solve the Titans’ pitching staff.

“Our boys pitched well, ran well and played solid defence,” said Vardon. “We just need a little cage time to get used to hitting the off-speed pitches. Nolan Smyth gave us a three-up, three-down first. After that, our bullpen really got a good work out today.”

Kohen Molde went 3-for-4 with a double, while Symth supplied a triple, single and two runs and Dylan McGee-Hatalcik went 3-for-3 with a walk and two runs.