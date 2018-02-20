Trent Charlton of the VSS Panthers gets the ball around Jayden Lalonde of the Kelowna Owls during the Valley Junior Boys Basketball Championships finals Saturday at Vernon Secondary. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Owls defeat Panthers in Valley final

VSS has qualified for the junior boys provincials

Tournament MVP Malcom Greggor hit five three-pointers and finished with 22 points as the Kelowna Owls outlasted the host Vernon Panthers 59-49 to claim the 2018 Junior Boys Okanagan Valley Basketball Championships Saturday.

The Cats clawed to within three points with two minutes to go in the game but couldn’t close the gap.

First team all-stars Isaiah Ondrik and Zack Smith collected 25 and 14 points, respectively, for VSS.

“We were close all game but couldn’t make a big enough run to get ahead. We didn’t shoot as well as we usually do and got into foul trouble early which caused us some problems,” said Panthers head coach Malcolm Reid. “Despite this, I’m happy with the way we competed all weekend especially considering we were missing a key starter. Full credit to to Kelowna who was able to limit us offensively and score at key times.”

As the Okanagan No. 2 seed, the Panthers have earned a berth to the provincial championships at the Langley Events Centre this weekend.

The Panthers brushed back the Mt. Boucherie Bears of West Kelowna 68-57 in semifinal play Friday night after opening with a 64-59 win over the NorKam Saints.

Kelowna secured a berth in the finals by grounding the Westsyde Whundas of Kamloops 57-34.

 

Connor Dokohn of the Kelowna Owls tries to block Zack Smith of the VSS Panthers in the Valley Junior Boys Basketball Championships finals Saturday at Vernon Secondary. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

