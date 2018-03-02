The Vernon Panthers will play for fifth-place at the B.C. AA Senior Girls High School Basketball finals in Langley. (Morning Star file photo)

Panthers bow in quarterfinals

VSS loses 56-38 to second-ranked Brittania of Vancouver in B.C. AA Girls championships

The best the Vernon Panthers can hope for is a fifth-place finish at the B.C. High School AA Girls Basketball Championships at the Langley Events Centre.

The 10th-seeded Panthers fell 56-38 to second-ranked Britannia Bruins of Vancouver in quarterfinal play Thursday.

Kelsey Falk led VSS with 20 points while the team’s lone Grade 12 player, Mackenzie Horst, added 11.

The Panthers never led at any point. They trailed 21-7, 41-18 and 48-29 by quarters.

Three of the top-four seeds advanced to the semifinals.

Brittania will play Chilliwack’s No. 3G.W. Graham Grizzlies in one semifinal, while the top-ranked South Kamloops Titans will meet No. 5 St. Thomas Aquinas Fighting Saints of North Vancouver in the other.

The Titans beat Langley Christian Lightning 72-59; the Fighting Saints stopped No. 4 Okanagan Mission Huskies of Kelowna 66-56 and the Grizzlies got by No. 6 Duchess Park Condors of Prince George 68-64.

The Panthers face Duchess Park in consolation play at noon Friday.

