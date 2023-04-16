Vernon Secondary School senior Roan Reid organized the Panther Pipeline program, teaching Grade 6/7 students at BX Elementary School the fundamentals of football. The first Panthers Pipeline session took place Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (Submitted photo) Last year was the first time the VSS Panthers hosted an introduction to football camp (Submitted photo).

Vernon Secondary School senior Roan Reid organized the Panther Pipeline program, teaching Grade 6/7 students at BX Elementary School the fundamentals of football. The first Panthers Pipeline session took place Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (Submitted photo) Last year was the first time the VSS Panthers hosted an introduction to football camp (Submitted photo).

Panthers bringing back popular Football camp

The Introduction to Football camp on May 15 is for Grade 6 and 7 students

After the success of last years event, Vernon Secondary School (VSS) is bringing back its youth football camp.

The Introduction to Football Camp is open to Grade 6 and 7 students at Silver Star, BX and Hillview Elementary.

It will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, May 15, which is a Pro D Day.

Registration costs just $20 and will included a hot dog lunch and a Panther wristband. Panther coaches and players will be present at the three hour camp.

“It is a great way for children to be introduced to football as well as an opportunity for our coaches to see the students that will be entering VSS that may be interested in playing high school football,” said VSS Panthers team manager Rhonda Hove.

Last year, VSS senior Roan Reid organized the Panther Pipeline program, teaching Grade 6 and 7 students at BX Elementary School the fundamentals of football. It was a roaring success, so the school decided to bring it back in 2023.

For more information, text or call Hove at 250-558-5102.

To register for the camp, go to vernonpanthers.com.

READ MORE: U. of Alberta Golden Bears land ‘complete player’ in Vernon Panthers running back

READ MORE: Vernon Panthers lose by single point in Junior Varsity Football Championship

@B0B0Assman
bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Football

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘It’s been a battle’: Canucks’ Pearson still struggling with hand injury

Just Posted

Vernon Secondary School senior Roan Reid organized the Panther Pipeline program, teaching Grade 6/7 students at BX Elementary School the fundamentals of football. The first Panthers Pipeline session took place Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (Submitted photo) Last year was the first time the VSS Panthers hosted an introduction to football camp (Submitted photo).
Panthers bringing back popular Football camp

The iconic Barbie doll has been a part of popular culture since 1959. What is Barbie’s last name? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How well do you know Barbie and her friends?

This 1917 photo shows the changing of the guard at the internment camp in Two-Mile. The inmates of the camp were primarily Ukrainian men who entered Canada in the early 1900s on Austro-Hungarian passports. When Canada and the Austro-Hungarian Empire found themselves on opposite sides of the First World War, the men were interned as enemy aliens. Internees from the Two-Mile camp built much of the highway along the east shore of Mara Lake. (Sicamous and District Museum Photo)
Vernon descendants of Ukrainian internees demand government recognition

Brad Larsen, who hails from Vernon, has been fired from his head coaching position with the Columbus Blue Jackets of the National Hockey League, the team announced Saturday, April 15, 2023. (Photo: NHL.com)
Vernon coach fired as Columbus Blue Jackets’ bench boss