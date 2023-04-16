Panthers bringing back popular Football camp

The Introduction to Football camp on May 15 is for Grade 6 and 7 students

After the success of last years event, Vernon Secondary School (VSS) is bringing back its youth football camp.

The Introduction to Football Camp is open to Grade 6 and 7 students at Silver Star, BX and Hillview Elementary.

It will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, May 15, which is a Pro D Day.

Registration costs just $20 and will included a hot dog lunch and a Panther wristband. Panther coaches and players will be present at the three hour camp.

“It is a great way for children to be introduced to football as well as an opportunity for our coaches to see the students that will be entering VSS that may be interested in playing high school football,” said VSS Panthers team manager Rhonda Hove.

Last year, VSS senior Roan Reid organized the Panther Pipeline program, teaching Grade 6 and 7 students at BX Elementary School the fundamentals of football. It was a roaring success, so the school decided to bring it back in 2023.

For more information, text or call Hove at 250-558-5102.

To register for the camp, go to vernonpanthers.com.

