Ike Olson of the Fulton Maroons drives to the net in front of Vernon Panthers Brody Watts in exhibition high school basketball Thursday night at VSS. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Panthers knock off Maroons

The Vernon Panthers brushed back the Fulton Maroons 65-58 in senior boys hoops

Leon Schenker flushed 27 points as the VSS Panthers grounded the Fulton Maroons in Exam Week senior boys exhibition basketball action Thursday night in the Panther Pit.

Jaden Parsons pocketed 15 points, while Bradley Hladik counted 13 for the senior AAA Cats.

Nate Banga rang up 19 points and five rebounds for the senior AA Maroons, who are ranked No. 8 in the province. Ike Olson collected 10 points and 11 rebounds, while Caden Doyle produced nine point and 10 boards.

“It was overall not a good game for either team, especially us,” said Fulton coach Dale Olson. “We couldn’t finish at the rim and that was the difference in the game. They hit some shots and we didn’t.”

In North Zone league play Wednesday night, the host Maroons ambushed the Pleasant Valley Saints 86-38.

Olson pocketed 21 points and seven rebounds, while Banga registered 16 points and six steals and Hunter Krieger garnered 14 points and seven boards.

The Maroons visit Pleasant Valley Tuesday night and then entertain the Okanagan Mission Huskies of Kelowna Friday.

Meanwhile, the Panthers went to Kamloops with a short bench due to players staying home to study, and pulled out a 78-57 win over the Valleyview Vikings Tuesday night.

The Cats took a 22-11 early lead and went in front 49-19 at the break. Valleyview cut the lead to 17 in the second half but couldn’t stop Schenker, who finished with 24 points. Colton Schaper-Kotter rang up a season-high 14 points.

“Jacob Baycroft and Joseph Newfeld played most of the game and were outstanding with their playmaking,” said VSS coach Glenn Garvie. “Jacob had nine points and Joseph four. Bradley Hladik, Thomas Hyett and Jaden Parsons all played well and contributed to the win.”

The Cats are in the Princess Margaret Mustangs Invitational next weekend in Penticton.

Previous story
Vernon skate-skier headed to 2018 Winter Games

Just Posted

Teensy dwelling deluxe for St. Jean

Dale St. Jean loves the cozy feel of his tiny house.

Drug stores pitch in for cancer centre

Vernon Shoppers Drug Mart outlets raise more than $7,500 for McMurtry-Baerg centre

Masks recommended for JCI Gala

Annual fundraising night in Vernon has A Phantom’s Masquerade for 2018 theme

Overdoses and patient support contribute to record number of transplant donations

In the Interior Health Region there were 32 deceased organ donors, compared to 17 the year before.

Seat belt helps driver in rollover crash

Police point to the need for drivers to always buckle up

Tourism Vernon hosts first open house

Ange Chew wants businesses to know how she can help

GoFundMe launched to fight oil-tanker moratorium

Chiefs Council says the oil-tanker ban harms Indigenous economic opportunity in northwest B.C.

Trustee says school-naming policies should reflect B.C.’s multiculturalism

Idea stems from Vancouver’s apology for historic discrimination against people of Chinese descent

Group wants more charging stations connecting B.C. communities

Community Energy Association eye idea of stations connecting Kamloops with Haida Gwaii

RCMP recruits ‘deeply afraid’ to speak out about alleged sex abuse: Lawyer

Halifax police spokeswoman Carol McIsaac said force has received 50 complaints from both men, women

Revelstoke man searches for missing plane, couple

Roland Lamarre is spending his own time and money searching for a plane that went missing in November

CRTC’s ban on Super Bowl ad substitutions remains, pending Bell’s appeal

A Supreme Court judge ruled on Jan. 24 that he was granting Bell’s request for leave to appeal

PHOTOS: Wayward buffalo pays visit to B.C. schoolyard

Students and staff stayed inside until animal was corralled.

B.C. breaks record for number of transplant donations

More than 450 lives were saved by organ transplants in 2017, according to the Ministry of Health

Most Read