Panthers knock off Maroons

Ike Olson of the Fulton Maroons drives to the net in front of Vernon Panthers Brody Watts in exhibition high school basketball Thursday night at VSS. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Leon Schenker flushed 27 points as the VSS Panthers grounded the Fulton Maroons in Exam Week senior boys exhibition basketball action Thursday night in the Panther Pit.

Jaden Parsons pocketed 15 points, while Bradley Hladik counted 13 for the senior AAA Cats.

Nate Banga rang up 19 points and five rebounds for the senior AA Maroons, who are ranked No. 8 in the province. Ike Olson collected 10 points and 11 rebounds, while Caden Doyle produced nine point and 10 boards.

“It was overall not a good game for either team, especially us,” said Fulton coach Dale Olson. “We couldn’t finish at the rim and that was the difference in the game. They hit some shots and we didn’t.”

In North Zone league play Wednesday night, the host Maroons ambushed the Pleasant Valley Saints 86-38.

Olson pocketed 21 points and seven rebounds, while Banga registered 16 points and six steals and Hunter Krieger garnered 14 points and seven boards.

The Maroons visit Pleasant Valley Tuesday night and then entertain the Okanagan Mission Huskies of Kelowna Friday.

Meanwhile, the Panthers went to Kamloops with a short bench due to players staying home to study, and pulled out a 78-57 win over the Valleyview Vikings Tuesday night.

The Cats took a 22-11 early lead and went in front 49-19 at the break. Valleyview cut the lead to 17 in the second half but couldn’t stop Schenker, who finished with 24 points. Colton Schaper-Kotter rang up a season-high 14 points.

“Jacob Baycroft and Joseph Newfeld played most of the game and were outstanding with their playmaking,” said VSS coach Glenn Garvie. “Jacob had nine points and Joseph four. Bradley Hladik, Thomas Hyett and Jaden Parsons all played well and contributed to the win.”

The Cats are in the Princess Margaret Mustangs Invitational next weekend in Penticton.