Abbey Hughes from the Fulton Lady Maroons tries to block Ella Oduro of the Seaton Sonics in North Zone Senior AA girls basketball semi final action Friday night at Vernon Secondary. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Panthers, Maroons off to Valleys

VSS-Fulton meet in North Zone Senior Girls Basketball final Saturday

Crosstown rivals Vernon Panthers and Fulton Maroons met for the North Zone Senior Girls Basketball championship Saturday at the Panther Pit.

Both teams have punched their tickets to the Okanagan Valley championships next weekend in Penticton after winning their semifinals Friday.

Kelsey Falk had 29 points, Kelsey Watts chipped in 19 and Sarah Crerar added 13 to lead VSS to a 96-13 romp over a shorthanded Pleasant Valley Saints squad from Armstrong.

“The Panthers did a great job sharing the ball on offence and blocking out on defence to beat a short-staffed PVSS team who only had six players,” said VSS head coach Lonny Mazurak. “We were able to run our sets and get good looks all game.”

Fulton knocked off the Seaton Sonics 39-28 in the other semi (no details reported).

The Saints and Sonics met in the third-place game Saturday.

In CIS men’s university playoff action, the Regina Cougars eliminated Kamloops’ Thompson Rivers WolfPack from Canada West post-season action with a 93-68 win on the Prairies Thursday.

The Cougars advance to the quarterfinals against the Lethbridge Pronghorns.

Vernon’s Mike Rouault scored 12 points, grabbed seven rebounds (four offensive), and added one steal and one assist in 26 minutes of floor time.

