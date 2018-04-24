Pelletier pushes Tigers

Vernon stops defending champion Venom

Veteran Jake Pelletier scored three times and set up four others as the Vernon Sun Valley Source For Sports Tigers kicked off the 2018 Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League season by going into Kamloops and thumping the reigning champion Venom 13-7 Saturday.

Vernon held period leads of 4-3 and 7-6 before outscoring the champs 6-1 in the final 20 minutes to make Ryan Minchenko a winner is his debut as Tigers’ head coach.

Tigers rookie Kaden Doughty scored twice and added an assist while veteran snipers Jordy Barr and reigning league MVP Brett Olson also chipped in two goals. Singles went to Eric Reid, Steele Pelletier, Kael Black and Thomas Landels. Caden Colmorgen produced two assists.

Vernon outshot Kamloops 50-44 with Kyle McIntosh getting the win in net.

The Shamrocks play their home opener Friday against Kamloops, 7:30 p.m., at the Nor-Val Sports Centre. The Tigers visit South Okanagan Monday.

In Thompson Okanagan Bantam B action at the Nor-Val Sports Centre, Bradley Scabar scored his third unassisted goal with 1:22 remaining to lift the North Okanagan Legends to a 5-4 win over Kamloops.

Ethan Lucin and Chayton Marchand had the other goals for the Legends while Kal-Lee Bonneau registered an assist.

