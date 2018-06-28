Jeff Symonds of Penticton is congratulated after winning the Kal RATS Sprint Triathlon Sunday at Kin Beach. His time was 58 minutes and 56 seconds, the second fastest in race history. (Tobias Fredericksen/Morning Star)

Penticton pro takes triathlon

Kal RATS sprint attracts field of 163

Jeff Symonds of Penticton ruled the Vernon Kal RATS (Running Athletic Triathlon Society) Sprint Triathlon Sunday at Kin Beach.

Symonds covered the 750-metre swim, 18.5-k bike and five-kilometre run in 58 minutes and 56 seconds, the second-fastest finish in race history.

Symonds, 32, won the 2015 Ironman Asia-Pacific Championship in Melbourne, and the 2013 and 2014 Challenge Penticton triathlons. He was in the 2011 Ironman 70.3 World Championship in Las Vegas.

He was more than seven minutes ahead of runner-up Owen Harris, a Kelowna product competing the male 19+ category.

Former Vernon resident Vanessa Tilson, now a nurse in Kelowna, was third overall and the women’s winner, in 1:06.40. She topped the female 25-29 division.

Kelowna’s Patrick Long, in 1:07.05, and Jesse Van Oene, in 1:08.12, rounded out the top-five in a field of 163. The race was an Okanagan Rail Trail fundraiser.

Joel Deleenher, formerly of Vernon and now of Lake Country, placed sixth in 2:09.31, while Jonathan Arkle of West Kelowna was seventh in 1:09.52.

Vernon’s Craig Goplen was eighth overall and first in the male 55-59 group, in 1:11.38, while Adrianne Erdman of Penticton finished ninth in 1:14.02. Todd Benson of Vernon rounded out the top-10 in 1:14.51 while taking second in male 45-49.

Vernon’s Peter Byrnes competed in the triathlon with teammate Ian McKechnie.

Byrnes, a 51-year-old Armstrong Highland Elementary School Grade 5 teacher has been riding all month in the Great Cycle Challenge to fight kids’ cancer.

His story about riding 1,000 kilometres in June was published in The Morning Star last week.

“I raised another $500 after the article in The Morning Star,” said Byrnes. “We were fifth in the team event so we were really happy. I was sixth out of the water and ninth on the bike and Ian ran like the wind – he was second fastest – to pull us up.”

Byrnes will hit the 1,000 mark by Friday and hopes to hit the $2,000 level in funds raised.

People can donate money at https://greatcyclechallenge.ca/Riders/PeterByrnes

RELATED: Vernon’s Byrnes cycling for cancer

Previous story
Banner season for the BCHL

Just Posted

VIDEO: Okanagan storm could have been deadly

Blaine Smith says if he’d been sleeping in his cabin on Sunday he would have been killed.

Vernon RCMP seek wanted persons

Sonny Gregoire and Ryan Young sought by police

Search for missing women to continue

Group that used drones to search for clues in the fall to resume efforts in July

New places for good eats and sweet treats in downtown Kelowna

This last week has seen the downtown core of Kelowna bustling with new spots to enjoy street food, gelato and an abundance of brew on tap.

Armstrong Funtastic streak ends

After 28 straight years, there are no Funtastic games in Armstrong this weekend due to lack of teams

Tulip the three-legged puppy gets a second chance

A healthy, three-legged puppy is looking for a new home after surgery at Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital

Gas tax to increase 1.5 cents for Metro Vancouver to pay for transit

Metro Vancouver drivers currently pay 33.28 cents per litre for Translink, provincial and carbon taxes.

Students call for resignation of principal who compiled list of black students

Students from a Toronto school are calling for the resignation of a principal who created a list of black students to track their performance.

Brazil court allows prosecution of US swimmer Ryan Lochte

Ryan Lochte is accused of filing a false police report during the 2016 Olympics

Search continues as missing Sun Peaks man’s family returns home

The family of Ryan Shtuka returns to Alberta without their son

Social media post sparks charge of uttering threats

Salmon Arm Secondary student faces serious allegation

Penticton pro takes triathlon

Kal RATS sprint attracts field of 163

Banner season for the BCHL

League record 153 players earn university scholarships

ANALYSIS: Questions remain following polygamy sentencing

The first polygamy prosecution in over 100 years ended in Cranbrook Supreme Court this week

Most Read