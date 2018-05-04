Penticton Speedway making slick moves

The 2018 season will feature 28 events

Penticton Speedway Media Services

Engines have fired up for real to kick off another Penticton Speedway season.

A new year was welcomed by good weather, good attendance and a strong car count, including the return of the late models.

“They had been away for a few years. We are starting them this year for a five-race season over four weekends,” says Penticton Speedway owner Johnny Aantjes. “We had a good start there. All the classes were good for a first race day.”

The 2018 season will be highlighted by 28 events, 17 races featured over 12 weekends. There will also be two bull riding events (May 27 and July 21) and eight drift races, the first on May 26 at 3 p.m. There are also five two-day weekends that attract several drivers from B.C., who enjoy more racing and taking in what Penticton has to offer. It is part of Penticton Speedway working with Penticton Tourism.

Strong momentum has been building over the last 15 years and everyone involved wants to keep it going. Drivers, a growing spectator base and corporate sponsorships play a key role.

“This is our 50th season. Next year is our 50-year anniversary,” says Aantjes, as the track first operated in 1969. “We’re planning for the Underwriters Gordy Mannes invitational weekend next year to be a spectacular show.”

The next race, sponsored by NAPA Auto Parts, hits the oval Sunday at 2 p.m. with Hornets, Street Stocks and Hit to Pass having the spotlight. Adding to the entertainment is a new announcer, known as Hippie Wes.

“He’s exciting, he’s energetic. He wants to participate with the crowd,” says Aantjes. “He has his own flair to add, which is going to be good.”

Aantjes prides himself on providing family entertainment at a good price. A family pass for two adults and two youth is $40. Do you get hungry while watching the action? No problem. The Speedway concession has you covered with quality food that includes fresh-cut fries, fresh all beef hamburgers and buns from Natures Oven as well as poutine, the real crowd favourite.

The Speedway has also worked hard in improving washrooms facilities despite the challenges of not having running water or septic service, but spectators have expressed their appreciation on those efforts.

This year, the Speedway has added more staff. Karen Davies is working with corporate clients to ensure the best possible experience and a new concession manager Nikki Boechler has been added, as well as eight people to the pit crew.

As for what people come to watch, Aantjes is confident in the lineup they field this season, especially having the late models back. Combine that with a hope for good weather and Aantjes knows they will have a great year.

Spectators have several great drivers to follow, especially young ones who will grow before their eyes. Among the talented experienced drivers are Tim Graham in the late models, and he will be joined by longtime racer Mark Berriau, also competing in street stocks. Berriau is considered as one of Penticton’s more prominent drivers.

Jordan Scherbiak will be one to watch, as well as Ellie Dunseith, the granddaughter of Andy Dunseith, who owned the track in the earlier years. Aantjes is excited to see how she performs. Others include Aantjes’ stepson Chase Clermont, 11, as well as his son Marty Aantjes, 15, who is moving into street stock.

Aantjes sees many stories surrounding the drivers to tell, especially about what they have achieved.

When talking about what will be highlighted leading up to the celebration, Aantjes says there are a lot of people who have been involved, including neighbouring communities and sponsors, that he wants to give attention to. Penticton has enjoyed really good racing over the years.

“We’re very fortunate in Penticton, even though we are a smaller community, we have some of the best racing in B.C., Western Canada if you want,” says Aantjes, who believes Penticton Speedway is likely in the top-three of 22 tracks in B.C. as far as participation and events.

Anyone interested in racing should contact Aantjes at speedway17@shaw.ca.

Previous story
Super 8 gets women going in soccer
Next story
‘The stress would put my stomach into knots’ says former B.C. high school hoops star

Just Posted

State of emergency continues in Armstrong

Flooding remains a threat in Okanagan community which saw significant flooding last spring

New political direction for Okanagan Rail Trail

New multi-jurisdiction committee to manage rail trail project

Spallumcheen, Armstrong residents flock to road upgrade open house

Township of Spallumcheens hosts event to answer questions over Pleasant Valley Road construction

Vernon opens up 2019 budget talks

Public can add input online at EngageVernon.ca

Public advisory board pondered for Okanagan rail trail

Wide gamut of ideas, concerns has director calling for creation of rail trail public advisory board

Big red bike pedals into Kelowna

The Capital News team fundraised to be apart of the Heart and Stroke Foundation’s big bike event

More than 1,000 non-market homes announced for Vancouver

City and Vancouver Affordable Housing Agency will work to build units on city land valued at $130M

Raccoon delays Air Canada flight by nearly 7 hours

Animal had gotten into the duct system on a plane that was set to leave Saskatoon and fly to Toronto

Dwindling caribou herds in B.C., Alberta face dire threat: feds

‘Immediate intervention is required to allow for eventual recovery’

No travel advisory for Canadians after Hawaiian volcano eruption

Some flights were cancelled as more than 1,500 people forced to move away from Kilauea Volcano

B.C. teen excluded from prom after chronic illness keeps her away from school

Triss Hunter of Mission was told she missed too many days of school, can’t go to the graduation event

Entrepreneurial teen inspired by the Shuswap

Riley Corcoran, 13, creates his own company, Shuswap Soul Clothing

B.C. RCMP assisting Toronto police to identify potential sexual assault victims

Taekwondo coach charged in Toronto for 13 sexual offences against a child.

Armstrong Shamrocks bolster boxla lineup

Will battle Kamloops Rattlers in six-game Shaw Cup series

Most Read