Kaeden Lane posted a shutout as the Penticton Vees blanked the Vernon Vipers by a score of 4-0 at Kal Tire Place Friday night, Nov. 6, 2020. (Lisa Mazurek Photography)

Kaeden Lane posted a shutout as the Penticton Vees blanked the Vernon Vipers by a score of 4-0 at Kal Tire Place Friday night, Nov. 6, 2020. (Lisa Mazurek Photography)

Penticton Vees blank Vernon Vipers in 4-0 win

Kaeden Lane stopped 25 shots to shut out the Vipers Friday night

A strong second half lifted the Penticton Vees to a 4-0 win over the Vernon Vipers Friday night.

Kaeden Lane stopped all 25 shots he faced in net for the Vees, who added to their already cushy lead atop the Okanagan Cup standings.

A scoreless first period could have gone differently if not for Lane, who stymied Vipers forward Tyler Carpendale on a breakaway before getting the blocker on an attempt from the slot later in the period. Koen MacInnes got the start for the Vipers, turning away 12 Vees shots in the first period to keep the zeros on the scoreboard.

Liam Malmquist opened the scoring for the Vees midway into the second, and minutes later Matteo Costantini added his fifth of the preseason to give the Vees a 2-0 lead.

In the third it was the Tyler Ho show. The 20-year-old Vees winger scored his second shorthanded goal of the preseason at the 11:38 mark, getting edge on a Vipers defenceman before snapping a shot over the blocker of MacInnes. Ho then added an insurance tally off a Vipers turnover in the defensive end, firing home a glove-side shot from the left circle off a feed from Tristan Amonte.

The Vipers showed strong possession in the third but Lane continued to shine, stopping all 10 shots he faced in the period.

Special teams were a let-down for the Vipers, who went scoreless in seven powerplay attempts on the night while giving up a shorthanded goal against.

The Vees have dominated play in the BC Hockey League’s Okanagan Cup exhibition tournament, and now hold a 10-1 record after Friday’s win.

The Vipers fall to 3-5-1-2 with nine points earned in 11 games, and trail the West Kelowna Warriors by four points in the Okanagan Cup standings.

The two teams will square off again tonight, this time at the South Okanagan Events Centre, at 6 p.m.

READ MORE: Salmon Arm Silverbacks pull off few tricks in Halloween win over Vernon

READ MORE: BC Hall of Fame seeks memorabilia from legendary Vernon senior hockey team

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHLPenticton VeesVernon Vipers

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC Hall of Fame seeks memorabilia from legendary Vernon senior hockey team

Just Posted

The Province of BC held a special meeting today, Nov. 7, highlighting 22 new COVID-19 in the Interior Health region overnight. (File)
22 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health, further restrictions in Vancouver region

Across the province, 567 new cases have been confirmed, bringing B.C.’s total to 17,716

Kaeden Lane posted a shutout as the Penticton Vees blanked the Vernon Vipers by a score of 4-0 at Kal Tire Place Friday night, Nov. 6, 2020. (Lisa Mazurek Photography)
Penticton Vees blank Vernon Vipers in 4-0 win

Kaeden Lane stopped 25 shots to shut out the Vipers Friday night

Harwinder Sandhu, a Vernon registered nurse, is NDP candidate for Vernon-Monashee in the Oct. 24 provincial election. (Black Press - file photo)
BC VOTES 2020: Sandhu takes lead in Vernon-Monashee as mail-in count continues

The NDP candidate took a 50-vote lead over BC Liberals incumbent Eric Foster Saturday morning

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Democrat Joe Biden to be the 46th president of the United States in historic election

Trump refuses to concede, threatening further legal action on ballot counting

Lumby council voted in favour of reducing the speed limit to 30 km/h along Norris Avenue and installing a four-way stop intersection at Miller Street, at its regular meeting Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. (Google Maps)
Safety improvements coming to Lumby intersection

Council voted to lower the speed limit and add a four-way stop at Miller St. and Norris Ave.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. Government photo)
Lower Mainland residents face new restrictions after another 567 new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C.

Surging cases prompt new restrictions and stern warning

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Ms. V’s Outdoor Exploration Centre, a new space at Pearson Road Elementary School, was officially opened Nov. 6. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
‘A beautiful dedication to a beautiful person’; Okanagan school opens new outdoor space

Pearson Road Elementary opens new space in honour of Isabel Alves-Vicente, currently fighting ALS

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shakes hands with US Vice-President Joe Biden on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, December 9, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle
Trudeau congratulates Joe Biden on victory in U.S. presidential election

Biden won Pennsylvania late Saturday morning giving him more than the 270 votes needed

The B.C. Ferries vessel the Coastal Renaissance at Departure Bay ferry terminal in Nanaimo. (News Bulletin file photo)
B.C. Ferries worker fired for bullying has Labour Relations Board complaint dismissed

Employee who worked in Nanaimo brought co-worker to tears with insult

The BCAFN hosted its 15th annual special Chiefs assembly in March 2019 in Merritt. (BC Assembly of First Nations Facebook photo)
Election for BC Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief goes virtual

Terry Teegee and Cheryl Casimer are seeking a three-year term

(Pixabay photo)
LETTER: Joint replacement wait times in B.C.

Arthritis society’s call for government to make reducing wait times a priority

An N-95 mask is seen in Toronto on Friday, March 27, 2020. One of the world's largest U.S.-based makers of consumer products says it has been told by the White House to stop exporting medical-grade face masks to the Canadian market.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Medical masks now mandatory in B.C. hospitals, doctors’ offices, care facilities

When someone doesn’t have a medical mask, the facility must provide one

Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops. Max Winkelman photo.
COVID-19 outbreak at Kamloops hospital construction site

There are seven confirmed cases linked to this outbreak

Most Read