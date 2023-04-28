Bradly Nadeau scored four goals in the Penticton Vees’ Game No. 1 victory against the Trail Smoke Eaters on Friday, March 31. (Photo- Cherie Morgan)

Penticton Vees’ Bradly Nadeau wins BCHL MVP

The forward was one of four Vees to receive a year-end award this week

The Penticton Vees’ Bradly Nadeau is the BCHL’s Most Valuable Player.

Nadeau, 17, was named this year’s recipient of the Vern Dye Memorial Trophy on Thursday, April 27, after recording 113 points in 54 games.

The forward’s offensive output also earned him the Brett Hull Trophy, awarded to the league’s leading scorer.

Nadeau was one of four Vees to receive a year-end award on Thursday.

His brother, Josh Nadeau, became the first member of the Vees since 2008 to win the Bob Fenton Trophy, handed to the BCHL’s most sportsmanlike player.

The 19-year-old finished the regular season with 110 points, sitting only behind his brother.

Penticton’s goaltenders Luca Di Pasquo and Hank Levy combined to capture the Wally Forslund Trophy, after teaming up to post the league’s lowest goals-against average (GAA).

Their GAA (1.77) is the lowest in the BCHL’s modern history.

The Vees return to the ice Friday night, April 28, to host the Salmon Arm Silverbacks in Game No. 1 of the Interior Conference Finals.

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

BCHLhockeyPenticton VeesSports

