Penticton Vees crowned champions of BCHL’s Interior, book spot in Fred Page Cup Finals

The Penticton Vees will play for the Fred Page Cup once again.

For the second consecutive season, the Vees have captured the BCHL’s Interior Conference title, following a 7-4 victory Friday, May 5, against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Penticton used a five-point effort from Bradly Nadeau on his 18th birthday to clinch the third-round series in Game No. 5.

Vees captain Frank Djurasevic was presented with the Ryan Hatfield Memorial Trophy, awarded annually to the league’s Interior Conference champions, following the game.

Penticton will battle the Alberni Valley Bulldogs for the Fred Page Cup, a team set to make their first-ever BCHL Finals appearance.

Game No. 1 goes Friday, May 12, at the SOEC.

After a scoreless first-period Friday, the Vees used a goal from Nadeau just six seconds into the middle frame.

Aydar Suniev doubled Penticton’s lead six minutes later.

After Nadeau added another marker and the teams traded goals to end the period, Salmon Arm and Penticton combined for six goals on just 13 shots in the final frame.

Vees forward Billy Norcross and Bradly’s brother, Josh, each found the back of the net before the Silverbacks rallied for three consecutive goals.

Djurasevic iced the game with an empty-netter inside the game’s final two minutes, giving the Vees a 7-4 advantage.

The win marks the Vees’ 18th Interior Conference championship in franchise history and seventh under head coach, general manager and president Fred Harbinson.

