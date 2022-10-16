Penticton Vees rout Vernon Vipers

Vernon Vipers forward Reagan Milburn (22) sidesteps a check from Penticton’s Ryan Hopkins during the Vees’ 8-2 BCHL win Saturday, Oct. 15, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)

The Penticton Vees scored three times in the first and third periods to rout the hometown Vernon Vipers 8-2 in B.C. Hockey League action Saturday, Oct. 15, at Kal Tire Place before 1,556 fans.

The Vees are 8-0 to start the season and have won 24 straight contests dating back to the 2021-22 post-season.

Billy Norcross and Jackson Nieuwendyk gave Penticton a 2-0 lead 3:364 seconds after the national anthem. Reagan Milburn got the Vipers to within a goal at 11:39, on a powerplay, before Bradly Nadeau restored the Vees’ two-goal lead heading to the intermission.

The Vees then scored the next five goals courtesy of Thomas Pichette, Brett Moravec, Callum Arnott, Norcross and Spencer Smith. Lee Parks finished the scoring for Vernon at 18:24 of the third period.

Luca Di Pasquo made 23 saves for Penticton while Ethan David went the distance, making 28 saves, for the Vipers (3-4-0-1).

Both teams take part in the league Showcase Tournament in Chilliwack this week.

The Vees will face the Chilliwack Chiefs Wednesday, Oct. 19 (7 p.m.), and the Alberni Valley Bulldogs Thursday, Oct. 20, at 1 p.m.

Vernon plays the Bulldogs Wednesday at 1 p.m. and tangle with the Langley Rivermen Thursday at 10 a.m. All games are at the Chilliwack Coliseum.

