Vernon Vipers forward Reagan Milburn (22) sidesteps a check from Penticton’s Ryan Hopkins during the Vees’ 8-2 BCHL win Saturday, Oct. 15, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)

Vernon Vipers forward Reagan Milburn (22) sidesteps a check from Penticton’s Ryan Hopkins during the Vees’ 8-2 BCHL win Saturday, Oct. 15, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)

Penticton Vees rout Vernon Vipers

Defending champs stay unbeaten with 8-2 BCHL victory at Kal Tire Place

The Penticton Vees scored three times in the first and third periods to rout the hometown Vernon Vipers 8-2 in B.C. Hockey League action Saturday, Oct. 15, at Kal Tire Place before 1,556 fans.

The Vees are 8-0 to start the season and have won 24 straight contests dating back to the 2021-22 post-season.

Billy Norcross and Jackson Nieuwendyk gave Penticton a 2-0 lead 3:364 seconds after the national anthem. Reagan Milburn got the Vipers to within a goal at 11:39, on a powerplay, before Bradly Nadeau restored the Vees’ two-goal lead heading to the intermission.

The Vees then scored the next five goals courtesy of Thomas Pichette, Brett Moravec, Callum Arnott, Norcross and Spencer Smith. Lee Parks finished the scoring for Vernon at 18:24 of the third period.

Luca Di Pasquo made 23 saves for Penticton while Ethan David went the distance, making 28 saves, for the Vipers (3-4-0-1).

Both teams take part in the league Showcase Tournament in Chilliwack this week.

The Vees will face the Chilliwack Chiefs Wednesday, Oct. 19 (7 p.m.), and the Alberni Valley Bulldogs Thursday, Oct. 20, at 1 p.m.

Vernon plays the Bulldogs Wednesday at 1 p.m. and tangle with the Langley Rivermen Thursday at 10 a.m. All games are at the Chilliwack Coliseum.

READ MORE: Vernon Vipers fall in shootout to Prince George Spruce Kings

READ MORE: Penticton Vees win overtime thriller in Merritt to stay undefeated

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

BCHLPenticton VeesVernon Vipers

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Dynamic defence powers B.C. Lions to 40-32 win over Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Next story
Vernon set for World Curling Tour mixed doubles event

Just Posted

Incumbent Kevin Acton (left) and mayoral challenger Brad Weston answered questions from the floor at an all-candidates forum at the White Valley Community Centre in Lumby Monday, Sept. 26, hosted by the Lumby Chamber of Commerce.
Incumbent mayor wins Lumby by a landslide

Kelowna’s Tyrel Griffith, one of Canada’s top mixed curlers, teams up with Vernon’s Alyssa Kyllo for the World Curling Tour’s Nufloors Mixed Doubles Curling Classic Oct. 21-23 at the Vernon Curling Club. (Black Press file photo)
Vernon set for World Curling Tour mixed doubles event

Vernon Vipers defenders Ayden Third (3) and Hank Cleaves (26) look to rub out Penticton’s Aydra Suniev along the boards during the Vees’ 8-2 BCHL win Saturday, Oct. 15, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Penticton Vees rout Vernon Vipers

Victor Cumming celebrates a preliminary win for the mayor’s seat alongside preliminary new councillor Brian Guy at the Vernon Museum Oct. 15, 2022. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Victor victorious in Vernon: preliminary election count