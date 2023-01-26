Intensity is reflected in the faces of Penticton’s Jackson Nieuwendyk (left) and Vernon’s Hank Cleaves as they battle for the puck during the visiting Vees’ 4-0 BCHL win Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)

Intensity is reflected in the faces of Penticton’s Jackson Nieuwendyk (left) and Vernon’s Hank Cleaves as they battle for the puck during the visiting Vees’ 4-0 BCHL win Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)

Penticton Vees throw blanket over Vernon Vipers

BCHL - Vees shutout hometown Snakes 4-0 for ninth straight win over their longtime rivals

It’s the Penticton Vees keeping the Vernon Vipers feeling snake-bitten.

The Vees’ recent dominance of the Snakes in B.C. Hockey League play continued Wednesday, Jan. 25, in Vernon.

The league-leading Vees blanked the hometown Vipers 4-0 in front of 2, 275 fans at Kal Tire Place. Penticton has won its last nine games against Vernon.

Luca Di Pasquo made 20 saves for his third shutout of the season as the Vees improved their record to 33-3-0 atop the Interior Conference. Vernon fell to 16-16-0-4 and remain in sixth place in the conference, one point ahead of seventh-place Wenatchee. The Snakes visit the Wild for a pair of games Friday and Saturday.

Vernon is two points behind the fifth-place Salmon Arm Silverbacks.

Brett Moravec opened the scoring with what proved to be the game-winner at 16:17 of the opening period. It was Moravec’s 20th goal of the year.

Bradly Nadeau, winner of the BCHL’s hardest shot competition last weekend at the league’s 60th Anniversary weekend in Penticton, had the only goal of the second period at 18:13. Nadeau added his 31st marker of the season in the third, and Aydar Suniev scored his 26th unassisted on an early powerplay.

Ethan David made 31 saves for Vernon.

Penticton returns to action Saturday, Jan. 28, when they visit Cranbrook in a showdown between the Interior’s top-two teams. The Bucks handed the Vees one of their three losses on the year.

READ MORE: Opinion: How Penticton became the best hockey town

READ MORE: End to 30-year era: No more Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo; organizers cite lack of volunteers

BCHLPenticton VeesVernon Vipers

