Photo: Hockey Canada

Penticton Vees to host 2021 Centennial Cup

It’s the first time Penticton has hosted the tournament which decides the country’s Junior A champions

The Penticton Vees have been announced as the hosts of the 2021 Centennial Cup for the first time in the BCHL team’s history.

The Vees, along with Hockey Canada and the the 2021 Host Committee, made the announcement on Friday night.

Centennial Cup is making a comeback, having been renamed the Royal Bank Cup from 1996 to 2018. The last Centennial Cup was awarded to the Calgary Canucks in 1995.

The Vees are no strangers to going deep in the tournament which decides the National Junior A Champion. They won the Cup in 1986 in Cole Harbour and the 2012 Royal Bank Cup in Humboldt. The team has also been to three other finals in 1985, 2015 and 2017.

“With our organization about to celebrate its 60th anniversary of Junior A hockey, we are very appreciative to have been awarded the 2021 Centennial Cup,” said Vees Head Coach, General Manager and President Fred Harbinson.

“It is our mandate to raise the standard of this tremendous event both on and off the ice. The next 20 months will be extremely memorable for all Vees fans young and old.”

The Centennial Cup will make use of the entire South Okanagan Events Centre complex, which has been the Vees’ home since 2008.

“It’s an honour to have Penticton announced as the host community for this great Canadian Junior A national hockey championship,” said Penticton Mayor, John Vassilaki.

“The tradition of hockey in Penticton needs no introduction. Our local team and facilities are some of the best you’ll find anywhere, as is our love for the game and status as World Champions.”

First access to 2021 Centennial Cup tickets will go to Vees season ticket holders and club seat members. Information and details on tickets will be released at a later date.

