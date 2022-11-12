Penticton Vees win streak now at 17; down Vernon Vipers in front of record crowd

Friday night’s crowd at the SOEC was the largest for the game in Penticton this season

Beanie Richter tucks home the game’s opening goal on Friday, Nov. 11, propelling the Penticton Vees to their 17th win in a row. (Photo- Cherie Morgan)

Jackson Nieuwendyk’s eventual game-winner in the second period propelled the Penticton Vees to more B.C. Hockey League history on Remembrance Day.

The team’s record-setting start to the 2022-2023 campaign continued Friday night (Nov. 11), thanks to a 6-2 triumph over the Vernon Vipers in front of nearly 3,400 people at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Penticton extended its win streak to 17, adding to its franchise record of most consecutive victories to start a season.

Despite Roan Clarke’s effort to keep the Vees’ league-leading offence in check, the Vipers’ goaltender allowed six goals on 43 shots. Clarke made a handful of highlight-reel stops in the middle frame, however, when the teams were separated by just one marker.

Friday night’s showdown — which was later announced as the largest crowd at the SOEC for a game this season — was tied 1-1 after one period of play.

Penticton’s two-goal second period, including Nieuwendyk’s winner, would prove to be too much for the visiting Vipers.

Along with Nieuwendyk, Beanie Richter, Callum Arnott, Ben Brunette, Ryan Hopkins, and Ethan Mann found the back of the net for the Vees.

Seiya Tanaka-Campbell and Lee Parks scored for Vernon, with the rest of the team combining to strike a total of 15 shots on Penticton’s Hank Levy.

The BCHL scoring leaders, the Vees’ brotherly duo Josh and Bradly Nadeau, extended their point streaks to 12 and 17 games, respectively.

Penticton is back in action Saturday night (Nov. 12) when they battle the Trail Smoke Eaters on the road, with the puck set to be dropped at 7 p.m.

The Vipers, meanwhile, stay in the Okanagan Saturday to host the Merritt Centennials at Kal Tire Place. Puck drop is at 6 p.m.

