Morning Star - file photo

Peshko’s first delivers Controllers to North Okanagan Women’s League victory

SOCCER: Defender turns goal-scorer as PV Controllers edge Rosters 2-1

Jodi Peshko’s first goal of the year was a timely one for the Pleasant Valley Dental Controllers.

Peshko moved up from defence to outside midfield in the second half and ran on to a cross from Jacquie Nuyens to score the game-winner, as the Controllers edged Rosters 2-1 in North Okanagan Women’s Masters Soccer League play at Marshall Field Tuesday. The play started when Jenny Garnett pushed the ball outside to Nuyens, who delivered it into the six-yard box to Peshko.

The Controllers came out strong against Rosters, using the wind advantage in the first half to send several through balls to fast-breaking forward Amy Shupe, who had several amazing shots but couldn’t slip one past Rosters keeper.

Rosters opened the scoring but shortly after, Peshko cleared a ball to Shupe, who beat her check and had a breakaway but shot high and hit the post. Garnett was there to grab the rebound and put the ball past the Rosters keeper and tie the game.

Controllers defensive line of Christyna Whieldon, Martina Allen, Karen Zupp, and Sheri Reynard continued to be solid and clear balls up the field against the wind throughout the second half where midfielders Tara Murray and Elena Sookarow controlled the play and fed balls to their speedy forwards Jen Sorochuk, Cliona Curran and Shupe.

Keeper Michelle Embleton had a stellar game in net and did a great job reading the wind and stopping the Rosters shots throughout the second half.

Defender Martina Allen was named player with heart for Pleasant Valley Dental and Susie Wiseman was named player with heart for Rosters.

READ ALSO: Dr. Lee delivers shutout in North Okanagan Women’s Masters Soccer

FRESH IS BEST IMPACT 6 COURTESY MOTORS SISTAS 2

A cooling breeze across MacDonald Park West greeted Courtesy Motor Sistas and Fresh is Best Impact Tuesday.

Impact got off to a great start with a pair of goals from Jen Albright to Yvonne Rogers. Around the 25-minute mark, Raegan Russell of the Impact ran onto a through ball to score again. The Sistas got the first of their two goals at the 35-minute mark and Jenelle Smithson made it 4-1 for Impact at 40 minutes.

Within 30 seconds of starting the second half, Auralie Westie made it 5-1 for the Impact and Nancy Nichols pulled a dance move which ended up being the Impact’s sixth and final goal. The Sistas scored their second and final goal from a fabulous pass across the 18. At that particular moment, the Impact goalie appeared to be playing in another space time continuum (i.e. slow mo) to miss the ball that was passed into the far corner of the net.

That ended the game and both teams enjoyed Fresh is Best chips and salsa. The best way to end a game.

NORTH OKANAGAN WOMEN’S OPEN DIVISION

INFONEWS NEWSHOUNDS 12 CENTERLINE 2

The Newshounds dominated the majority of game, but Centerline fought hard all game and broke through the ‘Hounds’ defence to score two, one off a penalty shot for first-time keeper Mel Wakutz.

Paige Ralston led the winners with six goals. Emma Tassie added two and singles were recorded by Aryana Jacura, Allison Smith, Amber Maltman and Emma Nesbitt.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Fast and the furr-ious at B.C. and Yukon dog agility championships
Next story
Brewers’ bats blast off in Vernon beer league baseball

Just Posted

Donuts for dads: Father’s day at Davison Orchards

No registration or admission fee for the event

Down under: Aussie football comes to the Okanagan

Vernon and Penticton teams joined forces at the Kelowna Cup

Three people seriously injured in boating accident in Osoyoos

BC Emergency Health Services said two people were in critical condition

Rotary honours top North Okanagan high school athletes

Sixth annual Rotary North Okanagan High School Athletic Awards handed out

Caetani Cultural Centre announces new music festival for Vernon

Inaugural festival to take place Saturday, July 20

Okanagan Antique Tractor and Machinery Fair celebrates 20 years

Father Pandosy Mission in Kelowna hosted tractors and vintage cars dating back 100 years

No injuries in three-vehicle crash

It’s not believed there were any serious injuries as a result of a three-vehicle accident Sunday

Motorcycle crash sends driver to hospital

The incident happened on Harvey Ave. and Dillworth Dr. in Kelowna

Trans Mountain pipeline protestors rally in Vancouver

Ottawa has until June 18 to decide on pipeline’s fate

Four kittens fighting for their lives at Okanagan animal sanctuary

Four kittens of a litter of nine found in Salmon Arm are struggling to survive.

Hundreds of Kelowna residents ‘Walk to End ALS’

Volunteer led fundraiser aims to raise $32,000

Free dog training session coming to Kelowna

Shamanic Dog Training: Free Talk at Herbal One Kelowna

VIDEO: Fast and the furr-ious at B.C. and Yukon dog agility championships

Hundreds of dogs and their owners have converged on Langley

Condo developers offer free wine, avocado toast to woo buyers in slowing B.C. market

A slowdown in home sales has developers getting creative

Most Read