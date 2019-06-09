Peshko’s first delivers Controllers to North Okanagan Women’s League victory

Jodi Peshko’s first goal of the year was a timely one for the Pleasant Valley Dental Controllers.

Peshko moved up from defence to outside midfield in the second half and ran on to a cross from Jacquie Nuyens to score the game-winner, as the Controllers edged Rosters 2-1 in North Okanagan Women’s Masters Soccer League play at Marshall Field Tuesday. The play started when Jenny Garnett pushed the ball outside to Nuyens, who delivered it into the six-yard box to Peshko.

The Controllers came out strong against Rosters, using the wind advantage in the first half to send several through balls to fast-breaking forward Amy Shupe, who had several amazing shots but couldn’t slip one past Rosters keeper.

Rosters opened the scoring but shortly after, Peshko cleared a ball to Shupe, who beat her check and had a breakaway but shot high and hit the post. Garnett was there to grab the rebound and put the ball past the Rosters keeper and tie the game.

Controllers defensive line of Christyna Whieldon, Martina Allen, Karen Zupp, and Sheri Reynard continued to be solid and clear balls up the field against the wind throughout the second half where midfielders Tara Murray and Elena Sookarow controlled the play and fed balls to their speedy forwards Jen Sorochuk, Cliona Curran and Shupe.

Keeper Michelle Embleton had a stellar game in net and did a great job reading the wind and stopping the Rosters shots throughout the second half.

Defender Martina Allen was named player with heart for Pleasant Valley Dental and Susie Wiseman was named player with heart for Rosters.

FRESH IS BEST IMPACT 6 COURTESY MOTORS SISTAS 2

A cooling breeze across MacDonald Park West greeted Courtesy Motor Sistas and Fresh is Best Impact Tuesday.

Impact got off to a great start with a pair of goals from Jen Albright to Yvonne Rogers. Around the 25-minute mark, Raegan Russell of the Impact ran onto a through ball to score again. The Sistas got the first of their two goals at the 35-minute mark and Jenelle Smithson made it 4-1 for Impact at 40 minutes.

Within 30 seconds of starting the second half, Auralie Westie made it 5-1 for the Impact and Nancy Nichols pulled a dance move which ended up being the Impact’s sixth and final goal. The Sistas scored their second and final goal from a fabulous pass across the 18. At that particular moment, the Impact goalie appeared to be playing in another space time continuum (i.e. slow mo) to miss the ball that was passed into the far corner of the net.

That ended the game and both teams enjoyed Fresh is Best chips and salsa. The best way to end a game.

NORTH OKANAGAN WOMEN’S OPEN DIVISION

INFONEWS NEWSHOUNDS 12 CENTERLINE 2

The Newshounds dominated the majority of game, but Centerline fought hard all game and broke through the ‘Hounds’ defence to score two, one off a penalty shot for first-time keeper Mel Wakutz.

Paige Ralston led the winners with six goals. Emma Tassie added two and singles were recorded by Aryana Jacura, Allison Smith, Amber Maltman and Emma Nesbitt.



