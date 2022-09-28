PHOTOS: Blue Wave swamps Armstrong football party

Pleasant Valley Secondary School Hawks running back Nawahieokapuakea Poirier (1) drags a Westsyde defender with him for extra yardage during the Blue Wave’s 56-12 AAA/AA Interior Hybrid Junior Football League victory Thursday, Sept. 22, at PVSS. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Pleasant Valley Secondary School Hawks defenders Kyler Goris (17, left) and Nolan Spinall (14) chase down a Westsyde receiver during the Blue Wave’s 56-12 AAA/AA Interior Hybrid Junior Varsity Football League win in Armstrong Thursday, Sept. 22. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Pleasant Valley Secondary School Hawks defensive linemen Arel Ciccone (62) and Dominic Klaila (63) chase down Westsyde quarterback Liam Connolly during the Blue Wave’s 56-12 AAA/AA Interior Hybrid Junior Varsity Football League win Thursday, Sept. 22, at PVSS. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Fulton Maroons running back Jentezen Peterson (with ball) avoids a Salmon Arm tackler during the two teams’ 13-13 draw in AA Senior Varsity Football League exhibition play Friday, Sept 23, at Greater Vernon Athletic Park. (Jenna Fochler Photo) Fulton Maroons tail back Kolby Robinson celebrates his touchdown during the hometown Maroons’ 13-13 draw with the Salmon Arm Golds in Okanagan AA Senior Varsity exhibition football Friday, Sept. 23, at Greater Vernon Athletic Park. (Jenna Fochler Photo) Vernon Panthers defenders Dawson Bond (11, from left), Coby Thierren (24) and Anderson Bicknell team up to stop an Okanagan Mission Huskies (Kelowna) opponent during the Cats’ 54-14 romp in the season-opening AAA/AA Hybrid Interior Junior Varsity Football Conference opener for both teams Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Greater Vernon Athletic Park. (Darren Hove photo) Vernon Panthers linemen Torval Marchand (78) and Nate Friesen are all smiles following the team’s 54-14 romp over the visiting Okanagan Mission Huskies in the AAA/AA Hybrid Interior Junior Varsity Football Conference season opener Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Greater Vernon Athletic Park. (Darren Hove photo)

Waylen Stowards put his name in the Armstrong sporting community’s history book.

The Grade 10 fullback scored the first two touchdowns in Pleasant Valley Secondary School Hawks’ football history on Thursday, Sept. 22, in front of close to 200 fans at the PVSS field in the Hawks’ inaugural game.

Stowards made history late in the first half, scoring on a 40-yard run, and added a 50-yard kick return major in the second half of the Hawks’ 56-12 loss to the Westsyde Blue Wave of Kamloops, the regular-season AAA/AA Interior Hybrid Junior Varsity League opener for both schools.

Westsyde spoiled the party at PVSS right off the bat, winning the inaugural coin toss, then scored on the game’s second play from scrimmage, a lengthy pass-and-run from quarterback Liam Connolly to receiver Calder MacLeod.

In other junior varsity action, trailing by a single point after one quarter didn’t sit well with the hometown Vernon Panthers.

So the Junior Cats turned things up over the next three quarters Wednesday at the Greater Vernon Athletic Park.

The Panthers defeated the visiting Okanagan Mission Huskies of Kelowna 54-14 as the AAA/AA Hybrid Interior Junior Varsity Football Conference regular-season got underway for both teams.

The Huskies led 7-6 after the opening 15 minutes.

• The Fulton Maroons fell 42-6 to the Rutland Voodoos in exhibition action for both JV teams.

The Panthers visit Rutland Wednesday, Sept. 28, in regular-season action. The Hawks will travel to Kamloops Thursday, Sept. 29, to take on the South Kamloops Titans in a league encounter.

The Maroons are still in pre-season mode. They will visit the Huskies in Kelowna Thursday, Sept. 29. Fulton’s regular-season home opener is Thursday, Oct. 6, against PVSS.

Senior varsity

The Fulton Maroons improved their senior varsity pre-season record to 1-0-1 with a 13-13 draw against the Salmon Arm Golds Friday, Sept. 23, at Greater Vernon Athletic Park.

Fulton hosts the South Kamloops Titans Friday, Sept. 30, at 4:30 p.m. in the front end of a senior varsity double header at GVAP.

The Vernon Panthers entertain the Nechako Valley Vikings of Vanderhoof in the nightcap at 7 p.m.

The Cats and Maroons will play an exhibition contest Friday, Oct. 7, at GVAP starting at 7 p.m.

