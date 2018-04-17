PHOTOS: Climbing High

Colton Olstad rips up the snow during the SilverStar Mountain Resort Snowmobile Hillclimb. The popular event attracts riders from across Canada ripping timber sleds and snowmobiles up the mountain. Event organizers and sponsors include Backus Racing, Western Canadian Hillcross Association, Banner Recreation and Marine and Bannister GM Vernon. (Tobias Frederiksen/Morning Star)

SilverStar was revved with a final weekend of action-packed fun.

More than 100 professional snowmobile riders from across Western Canada and the Yukon hit the slopes for the second of three races in the Western Canadian Hillcross Association 2018 race circuit.

