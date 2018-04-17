Colton Olstad rips up the snow during the SilverStar Mountain Resort Snowmobile Hillclimb. The popular event attracts riders from across Canada ripping timber sleds and snowmobiles up the mountain. Event organizers and sponsors include Backus Racing, Western Canadian Hillcross Association, Banner Recreation and Marine and Bannister GM Vernon. (Tobias Frederiksen/Morning Star)

PHOTOS: Climbing High

SilverStar Mountain Resort hosts annual snowmobile hillclimb

SilverStar was revved with a final weekend of action-packed fun.

More than 100 professional snowmobile riders from across Western Canada and the Yukon hit the slopes for the second of three races in the Western Canadian Hillcross Association 2018 race circuit.

See SilverStar makes a splash

Colton Olstad takes a breather before ripping up the snow during the SilverStar Mountain Resort Snowmobile Hillclimb. The popular event attracts riders from across Canada ripping timber sleds and snowmobiles up the mountain. Event organizers and sponsors include Backus Racing, Western Canadian Hillcross Association, Banner Recreation and Marine and Bannister GM Vernon. (Tobias Frederiksen/Morning Star)

Tyler Boyd contemplates his run at the SilverStar Mountain Resort Snowmobile Hillclimb. The popular event attracts riders from across Canada ripping timber sleds and snowmobiles up the mountain. Event organizers and sponsors include Backus Racing, Western Canadian Hillcross Association, Banner Recreation and Marine and Bannister GM Vernon. (Tobias Frederiksen/Morning Star)

Goel Rauch heads up the hill in the Mod 800 Pro division. The popular event attracts riders from across Canada ripping timber sleds and snowmobiles up the mountain. Event organizers and sponsors include Backus Racing, Western Canadian Hillcross Association, Banner Recreation and Marine and Bannister GM Vernon. (Tobias Frederiksen/Morning Star)

